Yellowstone Officials Look For Touron Who Got Close To Grizzlies

Thanks to the proliferation of cameras in the pocket of every man, woman and child in America, we get to enjoy watching videos of tourists doing dumb things around wildlife in our national parks. These encounters usually occur in Yellowstone, but you'll also find tourist stupidity in Glacier National Park and Grand Teton National Park. I know... I probably shouldn't get satisfaction from watching people get gored or seriously injured, but it's morbidly fascinating to watch. Admit it, you probably watch those videos too.