Too Close for Comfort at YNP, Rangers Trying to Identify Woman

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 5/26/21. If you’ve been to Yellowstone National Park, you’ve probably noticed the signage and educational brochures asking visitors to stay 25 yards away from all large animals—bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes—and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. On May 10, a video captured by another visitor caught a woman clearly disobeying these rules. As she approached the mother bear and her cubs in the Roaring Mountain area of the park, the mother bear appeared distressed and bluff charged the woman. The National Park Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman in order to press charges. She is described as in her mid-30s, with brown hair and wearing black clothing. If you have information that could help, you’re asked to contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch: call/text: 888-653-0009; online: www.nps.gov/ISB; email: nps_isb@nps.gov.