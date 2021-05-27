Too Close for Comfort at YNP, Rangers Trying to Identify Woman
There's plenty of things in life, that when you're asked, you just say "yes." When you're offered a second helping of dessert. Yes. When your wife asks "do I look good in this outfit?" Yes. When any situation brings up the question asking if you want bacon on that.....YES! But I'm not sure where your mind has to be that you would say yes when the little voice in your head asks, "should I walk over and get as close as I can to that mama grizzly bear and her cubs?"kyssfm.com