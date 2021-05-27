USDA to begin loan payments to socially disadvantaged borrowers under ARPA

The City of Breda has been approved for a $360,000 zero-interest loan from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for their pool renovation project by leveraging contributions from Western Iowa Networks (WIN) and Aureon Technology. Today (Wednesday), representatives from WIN and Aureon presented a check to city officials at the facility, which is currently under construction. The loan consists of $300,000 from the USDA and $30,000 each from the IT and telecommunications companies. According to WIN CEO, Jeff Roiland, the city expects to repay the entirety of the loan by the end of this year. WIN will then use their portion of the returned funds to create a revolving loan program within WIN’s service area to support future municipal or non-profit projects and organizations that benefit their communities. The over 50-year-old pool had started to deteriorate due to its age and required approximately $600,000 in repairs to remain operational. The community used $150,000 in Local Option Sales Tax (L.O.S.T.) funds and raised over $400,000 through private contributions to support the renovations. The project is running about two weeks behind schedule due to delays in the delivery of construction materials. However, city officials are confident they will be opening soon for the summer season.