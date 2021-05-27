Cancel
College Sports

Teodosio went off in Tigers' final game

By The Clemson Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE – Clemson closed out a difficult season on a high note Wednesday with an 11-5 win over No. 17 Georgia Tech in the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field in Charlotte. The Tigers fought back from a 3-0 deficit to rattle off 11 straight runs and knocked off the...

