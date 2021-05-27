newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Del. court OKs investors' payout fight over $2.8 billion Exela merger

By Sierra Jackson
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DyJF0_0aDigVG100

(Reuters) - A group of investors can proceed with a suit over a $2.8 billion merger that created business management technology company Exela Technologies, a Delaware Chancery Court judge ruled in a matter of first impression on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights III said that the investors, led by Manichaean Capital LLC, can go after Exela and its subsidiaries for $57.68 million, plus interest, for failing to pay an appraisal judgment.

Slights, however, dismissed the investors’ claim that Exela had benefited financially at their expense.

He said the case appeared to be the first time the court had ruled on the legality of holding subsidiaries accountable for their parent company’s actions.

One of the attorneys for the investors, Steven Davidson of Steptoe & Johnson, said he and his clients were “pleased” with the decision and anticipated a post-trial verdict that would allow Exela and its affiliates to satisfy the appraisal judgment.

An attorney for Exela could not be reached for comment.

Exela resulted from a three-way merger of financial technology provider SourceHOV Holdings Inc, Novitex Holdings Inc and special purpose acquisition company Quinpario Acquisition Corp 2 in July 2017. Novitex was an affiliate of asset manager Apollo Global Management LLC.

A group of SourceHOV investors, including Manichaean Capital, asked the Chancery Court in September 2017 to reevaluate the amount of money they were owed for their shares. SourceHOV valued the shares at $1,633 each, while the investors argued they should have received $5,079, according to the investors’ appraisal action.

In March 2020, the court ruled in favor of the investors, holding that the shares were worth $4,591 apiece at the time of the merger and that the investors’ stake amounted to $57.68 million, plus interest, according to court filings.

After SourceHov failed to pay the appraisal award, the investors sued Exela in July 2020 for allegedly abusing its corporate structure and unfairly profiting from the deal.

They asked that Exela and SoureHov’s subsidiaries be liable for the appraisal award.

In rejecting Exela’s motion to dismiss the case, Slights said the investors “pursued their appraisal rights at great costs, both opportunity and financial, and were vindicated in their efforts... Yet the judgment remains unsatisfied.”

In light of the “highly unusual circumstance” where SourceHOV cannot or will not pay, the investors were hoping to make Exela and its other affiliates cough up the money, the judge said.

The judge said the investors could attempt to hold Exela responsible for SourceHOV’s failure to pay because they had sufficiently pled that SourceHOV lacked the funds to cover the appraisal judgement and that Exela had deliberately stopped diverting money directly into the subsidiary.

Holding a parent company accountable for a subsidiary’s actions is known as “veil piercing.”

Slights said the investors could proceed with a claim for “reverse veil piercing,” which would allow them to receive payment from SourceHOV’s subsidiaries in the event that Exela failed to pay.

While the case was not the first time a party had asked the court to allow reverse veil piercing, the judge said it was the first time the court has accepted or denied such a claim.

In a parallel suit, the investors sued Exela’s board members in August 2020 for allegedly diverting funds from SourceHOV and making it insolvent. That case is facing a motion to dismiss.

The case is Manichaean Capital LLC et al. v. Exela Technologies Inc. et al., Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2020-0601.

For the investors: Samuel Lieberman of Sadis & Goldberg LLP; Steven Davidson of Steptoe & Johnson; and Rudolf Koch of Richards, Layton & Finger.

For Exela: Jennifer Barrett and Blair Adams of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan; and Thomas Davey of Potter Anderson & Corroon.

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parent Company#Attorneys#Financial Technology#Del Court#Delaware Chancery Court#Steptoe Johnson#Sourcehov Holdings Inc#Novitex Holdings Inc#The Chancery Court#Sourehov#Sadis Goldberg Llp#Potter Anderson Corroon#Merger#Sourcehov Investors#Court Filings#Payment#Subsidiaries#Money#Affiliates#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Law
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

GreenSky Investors Reach $27.5 Million Settlement, Seek Court OK

GreenSky Inc. investors who accuse the fintech firm of misleading them about its 2018 initial public offering asked a federal judge in New York to grant preliminary approval to their $27.5 million settlement. The deal represents almost 14% of the investors’ “estimated recoverable damages, discounted for certain potential defenses,” the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

German court rejects complaints against double taxation of pensions

MUNICH, May 31 (Reuters) - Germany’s federal fiscal court on Monday rejected as unfounded a retired couple’s objection to their retirement benefits being double taxed. The court case resulted from a 2005 change in the law that made pensions liable to tax. Until then, pensions had been essentially tax-exempt as the contributions were made from taxed salaries.
LawLaw.com

Zoom Securities Ruling Limits Plaintiffs to One Bounce

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California recently interpreted a seldom-examined provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act (PSLRA), providing crucial—and rare—guidance for securities defendants about the scope of the PSLRA’s 90-day bounce-back provision. The court, in denying a motion to reconsider its selection of a lead plaintiff, adhered to its previous interpretation of the provision, finding that in cases with ongoing corrective disclosures, the cap on damages may be calculated from an earlier partial disclosure, in In re Zoom Securities Litigation, No. 20-cv-025353-JD, (N.D. Cal. April 12, 2021).
TechnologyGreenwichTime

Acorns' stock to take root after investing app OKs merger

NEW YORK (AP) — Acorns Grow, whose app encourages people to save and invest with subscriptions for as little as $1 per month, plans to soon have its own stock trading on the Nasdaq. The financial technology company said Thursday that it will combine with Pioneer Merger, a so-called blank-check...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Rite Aid loses bid to arbitrate drug pricing class action

(Reuters) - Rite Aid must face a proposed class action accusing it of fraudulently inflating the prescription drug prices it negotiated with insurance companies in court, a federal appeals court ruled Friday, denying the pharmacy operator’s bid to send the case to arbitration. A unanimous 9th U.S. Circuit Court of...
Congress & Courtskfgo.com

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Uber bid to avoid driver pay lawsuit

(Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away Uber’s bid to avoid a lawsuit over whether drivers for the ride-hailing company’s limousine platform UberBLACK are employees and not independent contractors as the company claims. The justices left in place a lower court’s 2020 ruling that revived the lawsuit...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GAM Holding AG Invests $137,000 in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Malaysian bank CIMB Group profits boosted by one-off gain

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 (Reuters) - CIMB Group Holdings Bhd on Monday reported a 384% bump in its first-quarter earnings, helped by a one-off gain related to an investment in its e-wallet business, plus higher income. A third-party investment in TNG Digital, a business jointly founded by CIMB’s wholly-owned subsidiary...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.27% of Tapestry worth $947,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

EU sets July 2 deadline for decision on Cargotec-Konecranes deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by July 2 whether to clear the merger of Finnish engineering company Konecranes and cargo handling machinery maker Cargotec. The companies, which announced the deal in October last year, sought approval from the European Commission last Friday, according to a filing on...