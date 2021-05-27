2021 Fantasy Football quarterback projections: Projecting Tyrod Taylor starting, Matt Ryan without Julio Jones
The bad thing about projections is they aren't great in unknown situations. And considering the calendar is getting ready to turn to June, we still have some pretty important unknowns about the 2021 season. We don't know who Deshaun Watson or Aaron Rodgers will be playing for or if they'll be playing Week 1. We also don't know if Matt Ryan will have Julio Jones, which may have a bigger impact than you might guess.www.cbssports.com