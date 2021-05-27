USILA Selects Rees as an Honorable Mention All-American

Just one day shy of graduating from the United States Naval Academy, senior goalkeeper Spencer Rees (Baltimore, Md.) has become the 276th different Navy lacrosse player to earn All-America honors it was announced by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) on Thursday afternoon. Rees, a 2021 honorable mention selection, was one of 99 Div. I student-athletes named to the first, second, third or honorable mention teams with Navy now securing an All-American in 95 of the 99 years in which the awards have been handed out.