Sports

USILA Selects Rees as an Honorable Mention All-American

NavySports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust one day shy of graduating from the United States Naval Academy, senior goalkeeper Spencer Rees (Baltimore, Md.) has become the 276th different Navy lacrosse player to earn All-America honors it was announced by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) on Thursday afternoon. Rees, a 2021 honorable mention selection, was one of 99 Div. I student-athletes named to the first, second, third or honorable mention teams with Navy now securing an All-American in 95 of the 99 years in which the awards have been handed out.

navysports.com
