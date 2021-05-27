Nixed Plans For Big Title Feud On SmackDown Revealed

This past episode of WWE's Friday Night Smackdown came and went with a resounding sense of foreboding. However, one definite key segment was WWE once again highlighting the Smackdown Women's Champion Bianca Belair. With the current list of WWE talent releases looming over the roster and subsequently the WWE Universe, many weren't sure what to expect going forward in the main roster divisions and most especially when tuning in to Smackdown prior to AEW dynamite. And, as it relates to the topic of this article, the landscape of the WWE Smackdown Women's Division was not without their own concerning questions. Such questions that are completely indicative of the 'what's next,' 'how,' and 'whom' paradigms pertaining to championship opportunities, storylines, raises, roster spots, WWE stock options, the job itself, and of course the next upcoming WWE PPV, Hell in a Cell…