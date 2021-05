Over the past few years, I’ve noticed a promising trend online, as celebrities and private citizens alike have opened up about their journeys through anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder or substance use. If Demi Levato, Ariana Grande, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and even the Duchess of Sussex can admit to mental health concerns and seeking help, the rest of us may feel more comfortable doing so. Hashtags have even been born of this trend, such as #talkingaboutit, #mentalhealth and #thisiswhatanxietyfeelslike. All of this is a huge positive from where I sit, as a clinical psychologist.