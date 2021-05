Recognizing the dignity of every person– b’tzelem Elohim — is a Jewish value, and we believe it is a Louisiana value, too. This value drives the National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW) to fight for the rights of transgender people to live authentic lives free from fear. We stand with the transgender community of Louisiana in opposition of SB 156. This bill, ambiguously named the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” seeks to exclude transgender students from sports teams that do not align with their gender assigned at birth.