WALNUT WEDNESDAY RETURNS TO PERK PLAZA ON JUNE 2ND

New performers added to the line-up, same great location. Concerts in the Plaza, St. Augustine’s free summer-long music series, returns to the Plaza de la Constitución on Thursday, June 3, after the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVD-19. This year’s 30th Season is proudly hosted by the City of St. Augustine and the lineup surely will not disappoint. Several favorite bands will be returning to the gazebo along with many new ones who are no strangers to performing in St. Augustine.