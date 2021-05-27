newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

WALNUT WEDNESDAY RETURNS TO PERK PLAZA ON JUNE 2ND

By Kelly McMann
audacy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOWNTOWN CLEVELAND – On June 2nd, Walnut Wednesday, Downtown Cleveland’s weekly food truck gathering returns to Perk Plaza in the Erieview Historic District. From 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. through September 1st, residents, professionals, and visitors are invited to come together with their friends, family, and co-workers to experience an assortment of lunchtime offerings from their favorite local chefs. Attendees will also be able to hear live music from local talent.

www.audacy.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Street Food#Outdoor Activity#Kona Ice#Depotwild Spork Walnut#Walnut Wednesday#Dca#Perk Plaza#Walnut Avenue#Signature Lunch Specials#Cleveland#Lunchtime Offerings#Chester Commons#Food Trucks#Live Music#Fun#Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
South Bend, INabc57.com

Red Table Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series returns June 1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Red Table Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series will bring live, outdoor music to downtown South Bend beginning Tuesday, June 1. Red Table Plaza, hosted by Downtown South Bend, Inc., gives the public a chance to enjoy a free concert on their lunch breaks at Studebaker Plaza.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Fairmount library June events

FAIRMOUNT — The Fairmount Community Library located at 406 Chapel Drive in Syracuse is excited to begin the summer season! We will be hosting a combination of virtual and outdoor programs, as well as kicking off our Summer Reading Program. Families can register for our programs online by visiting the library calendar at www.fairmountlibrary.org. All […]
Aberdeen, SDhubcityradio.com

June Business After Hours heads outdoor on the Plaza

ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – The Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce’s June Business After Hours mixer will be held on Thursday, June 17 outside Malchow Plaza, 506 South Main Street. The event is hosted by the Aberdeen Development Corporation and sponsored by Huff Construction, Dakota Broadcasting, the Small Business Development Center, Grow South Dakota and the Aberdeen Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. It runs from 5:15 to 7 pm. Food will be catered by D’s Fast Food & Catering and the membership drawing is at $300.
Danville, ILvermilioncountyfirst.com

‘Summer Sounds’ Returns to Temple Plaza Friday Night

The popular Summer Sounds concert series is back this year, with free live music and entertainment available in downtown Danville every week. Amy Hussman McKinley, who is the president of Downtown Danville, Inc., says the concert series has expanded to 14 weeks after being scaled back last year due to the pandemic. Danville’s Portal Entertainment Group is lining up the bands each week, and McKinley says this week’s kickoff performance is a must-see.
Lifestylemykxlg.com

Watertown Family Aquatic Center to reopen on Wednesday, June 2nd

It was a year ago that City of Watertown officials made the difficult decision to leave the outdoor swimming pool closed because of the increasing number of COVID-19 infections and the risk of contracting the virus. Jeremy Herrboldt is the Program Manager for Watertown Park and Recreation……. Your browser does...
Duluth, MNPosted by
B105

Duluth’s Downtown Perk Returns In June

The Downtown Perk came back in a virtual way and will continue on zoom with a special message. June 8th, you are invited to the latest Downtown Perk. Treasure Jenkins will be the keynote speaker. She is a board member of the Clayton, Jackson, and McGhie Memorial. Jenkins will be talking about the upcoming commemoration of the three men featured in a sculpture. She will also speak about the continued work of achieving peace, racial equity, and growth.
James City County, VAwydaily.com

Get ready for the third annual Capital Color Ride

JAMES CITY COUNTY — Join James City County Parks & Recreation in the third annual Capital Color Ride event, set for Sunday, June 6. The route will include a 15-mile stretch along the Virginia Capital Trail. The ride will go from the Chickahominy Riverfront Park, to the James City County Marina, and back to the riverfront park. Full route and color stop information will be available closer to the race date.
Oklahoma City, OKKOCO

Outdoor roller-skating rink at OKC’s Scissortail Park to open Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY — An outdoor roller-skating rink at Oklahoma City’s Scissortail Park will officially open for the season starting Thursday. The Sky Rink sits under the Event Pavilion in the southeast corner of the park near the Skydance Bridge. The rink has about 5,000 square feet of skating surface for both traditional quad skates as well as inline skates.
Murfreesboro, TNcannoncourier.com

United Way Wednesday: Event June 10th

KJ Kemp and Tangerine Salon and Spa, in partnership with area salons, will present the 9th United We Style, an elevated hair show and storytelling event, on the evening of Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Walnut House performance venue in Historic Downtown Murfreesboro. Cocktail hour for VIP tickets will begin at 5:30 PM, and the show will start at 6:30 PM. Online streaming access will open at 6:15 PM on Facebook.
PetsKHQ Right Now

Parks and Recreation hosting grand opening for second Billings dog park

BILLINGS - The Billings Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a grand opening celebration for Billings' second dedicated dog park at Centennial Park on Saturday, June 5 at noon. According to a release, the event will include live music from Calvin and the Coal Cars, dog demonstrations, the Montana Melt...
Great Neck Plaza, NYtheislandnow.com

Summer Promenade Nights return to Great Neck Plaza on June 2

Back by popular demand, the Great Neck Plaza Business Improvement District and the Village of Great Neck Plaza will once again be hosting its Summer Promenade Series throughout June and July. The Summer Promenade Series is one component in the BID’s efforts to help local merchants have a successful summer...
Midland, MIMidland Daily News

Midland opens spray parks

City of Midland Parks and Recreation has opened the Gerstacker and Longview spray parks for the season. Gerstacker Spray Park, located at 100 Ashman Street near the Tridge, features waterspouts for families looking to splish-splash the day away during the heat of summer. Water squirts from the ground and is perfect for splashing and playing.
Snow Hill, NCDaily Reflector

SpringFest at Nooherooka Barn

SNOW HILL — COVID-19 forced the cancellation of Nooherooka’s annual WinterFest, but the loosening of pandemic restrictions inspired the farm to host its first-ever SpringFest celebration on Saturday. “We had to postpone WinterFest because of the pandemic, so we decided to hold SpringFest,” said Mary Betty Kearney, owner of The...
Entertainmentcitystaug.com

Concerts in the Plaza summer series returns for 30th season

New performers added to the line-up, same great location. Concerts in the Plaza, St. Augustine’s free summer-long music series, returns to the Plaza de la Constitución on Thursday, June 3, after the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVD-19. This year’s 30th Season is proudly hosted by the City of St. Augustine and the lineup surely will not disappoint. Several favorite bands will be returning to the gazebo along with many new ones who are no strangers to performing in St. Augustine.
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Celtic Festival Returns In June

The Celtic Festival last year was one of the few events that didn't get cancelled due to the Covid:19 Pandemic, albeit, it had it's restrictions like most events that we did get to enjoy last year. But this year, it looks like they're ready to knock the doors down in Cheyenne with a weekend of Celtic fun!
Musicbellairetx.gov

Party at The Pavilion Returns June 4th!

Party at the Pavilion Returns June 4 Featuring Max Flinn!. We are excited to announce the return of Party at the Pavilion featuring the country sounds of Bellaire's very own Max Flinn on Friday, June 4, at 7 PM!. PATRONS for Bellaire Parks and the City of Bellaire host this...
Festivallovelandoh.gov

City Announces Memorial Day Program

The City of Loveland Veterans’ Memorial Committee is pleased to announce its 2021 Memorial Day parade and ceremony. The event will be held Monday, May 31, starting with a parade at 9 a.m. from the Loveland Elementary School, 600 Loveland Madeira Road, to the Loveland Veterans’ Memorial. If you or your organization would like to be in the parade, registration is still open. Register online here.
LifestyleAugusta Free Press

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation announces openings of pools, spray grounds

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Charlottesville Parks & Recreation will reopen Crow Pool and Washington Park Pool on Saturday after being closed in 2020 due to COVID-19. Crow pool offers indoor lap swimming, swimming lessons and water aerobics and Washington Park pool offers outdoor recreational swimming with...