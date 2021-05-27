WALNUT WEDNESDAY RETURNS TO PERK PLAZA ON JUNE 2ND
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND – On June 2nd, Walnut Wednesday, Downtown Cleveland’s weekly food truck gathering returns to Perk Plaza in the Erieview Historic District. From 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. through September 1st, residents, professionals, and visitors are invited to come together with their friends, family, and co-workers to experience an assortment of lunchtime offerings from their favorite local chefs. Attendees will also be able to hear live music from local talent.www.audacy.com