The state has 2,057 new cases of COVID-19 for Thursday for a total since March 2020 of 871,569. The Department of Health and Human Services says 112 died, with 73 of them identified through vital records reviews for a total of 18,467. In southwest Michigan, Berrien County has 22 new cases to stand at 13,582 with 257 dead. Cass County has six new cases for 4,694 with 70 deaths. Van Buren County is up 15 to 6,494 with 110 deaths.