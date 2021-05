The Colorado Rockies and a volatile bullpen. It’s a classic combination like peanut butter and jelly. As we saw in Sunday’s game, no out can be guaranteed and no lead is safe. As a group they have the second worst ERA in all of baseball at 5.84 and opponents hit a league high .283 BA off of them. Though the starting rotation has had its own share of inconsistencies, opposing hitters are just watering at the mouth to get to the Rockies bullpen.