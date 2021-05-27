Acting as Idaho Governor, Lt. Gov. McGeachin Signs Executive Order on Mask Mandates

In Idaho, you can't tell us what to do. We'll fight it - even if it might be good for us or helpful. We aren't mean or rebellious but we do like when the choice is ours and isn't being forced down our throats (or into our blood). We would have fought a mask mandate across Idaho and even with the optional COVID vaccines, many still feel pressured to get it. So, they don't do it. Others don't get it because they just don't want it.