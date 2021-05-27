newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Acting as Idaho Governor, Lt. Gov. McGeachin Signs Executive Order on Mask Mandates

By Benito Baeza
Posted by 
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-While Gov. Brad Little is out-of-the state the lieutenant governor has signed an executive order terminating mask mandates in Idaho. Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin posted to her social media account a copy of Executive Order No. 2021-07 "Terminating Mask Mandates Based on The COVID-19 Emergency" Thursday morning. The order only impacts the state government and "political subdivisions" such as public schools, public universities and city/county governments. It would then not have an impact on private businesses or organizations. The order also excludes any federal building, hospital, or health care facility.

kool965.com
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Mcgeachin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Order#Health And Safety#Lieutenant Governor#State Secretary#Executive Secretary#State Governments#Klix#Republican#The Governor S Office#Idahoans#Little S Office#Lt Gov Mcgeachin#Mask Mandates#Governors#Public Schools#Idaho Tonight#Public Universities#State Lawrence Denney#Emergency#Acting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Shoshone, IDPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Construction on U.S. 93 East of Shoshone Starts June 1

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-Work on U.S. Highway 93 east of Shoshone will start June 1, on a 12 mile section of roadway. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced work will rehabilitate the base of the highway and will be resurfaced to provide a smoother ride for drivers. Knife River Corporation has been given the contract worth $7 million. ITD officials said the project will use new and existing materials to help the roadway last longer. Part of the project will also reconstruct the E 20 North intersection, with updated curves and realignment to meet current standards. Construction will force traffic into one lane of travel requiring flaggers and pilot cars to guide motorists through.
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

Petitions Passed in Oregon to Legalize Pot in Idaho

I think the phrase “In your face” applies. A couple of summers ago I drove to Ontario. I had been in Payette and visiting the grave of Harmon Killebrew. A man of great moral character and a gentler era. It was still early in the day and with Oregon a short hop away, I crossed the bridge into Ontario and pulled into the parking lot of a pot dispensary. All but four cars in the parking lot were from Idaho. There were at least 40 cars surrounding the building.
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

Makeover of Idaho 25 in East Jerome County Begins June 1

EDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-The rehabilitation of Idaho Highway 25 from Eden to the interstate begins on June 1. Crews will be working from milepost 18, which is about four miles west of Eden, to Interstate 84 in Jerome County, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. The roadway will be pulverized, then...
Hagerman, IDPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Work on U.S. 30 Between Bliss and Hagerman Starts June 1

HAGERMAN, Idaho(KLIX)-About eight miles of roadway between Bliss and Hagerman will be repaved beginning the first week in June. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced construction on U.S. Highway 30 will start on June 1, in Gooding County. The highway will first be resurfaced and a sealcoat added later to protect the new surface. ITD said the new roadway will provide better traction to drivers. Crews will also replace guardrails on the Bliss Grade for improved safety.
Salmon, IDPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Young Grizzly Bear Sighting Confirmed Near Salmon

SALMON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife officials confirmed video recorded in 2020 near Salmon is that of a young roaming grizzly bear rarely seen in the area. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, video provided to the department by a sportsman in the spring of 2020 is indeed that of a sub-adult male grizzly. Idaho Fish and Game verified the video and the location was on the Continental Divide southeast of Salmon. Officials said in a statement that the same bear is likely not in the area anymore. Sub-adult males are known to travel long distances at times.
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Idaho won't disclose vaccination rates in long-term care facilities

In late March, Matt Johnson's company took out a newspaper advertisement. "Not every retirement community in our area can say that nearly 100% of their staff and residents chose to be vaccinated, but Lincoln Court can." Then, a leading assisted living facility regulator praised him for doing what seemed impossible.
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Hatcheries Reopen to the Public

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The public will now be able to visit Idaho fish hatcheries once again after the COVID-19 pandemic closed them off to non-employees. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced Wednesday the public will once again be able to visit and tour hatchery facilities across the state. The hatcheries were closed off to the public beginning the spring of 2020 when the COVID-19 virus resulted in the stay-at-home order and resulted in the closure of many state agencies to close access off to the public.
Idaho Stateupr.org

'Unintended Consequences' Of Ending Pandemic Unemployment In Idaho

Gov. Brad Little announced last week he will pull Idaho out of the federal unemployment programs that have provided enhanced benefits to people who lost jobs during the pandemic. Little said employers are struggling to find workers because some are making more money on unemployment, citing a federal program that...
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Give These 7 Awesome Rewards to Idahoans and We’ll Get the Virus Vaccine

In Idaho, you can't tell us what to do. We'll fight it - even if it might be good for us or helpful. We aren't mean or rebellious but we do like when the choice is ours and isn't being forced down our throats (or into our blood). We would have fought a mask mandate across Idaho and even with the optional COVID vaccines, many still feel pressured to get it. So, they don't do it. Others don't get it because they just don't want it.
Idaho Statekoze.com

Idaho Tax Commission to open Lewiston office on May 17

The Idaho State Tax Commission will open its Lewiston office to the public on Monday, May 17 – the day income tax returns are due. The office, located at 1118 F St. in Lewiston normally is open only on the 20th of each month. May 17th hours for the customer-service...
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Freedoms Lost in Covid Idaho

For the first time in over a year, which seems like years, I walked into several places around the Treasure Valley and felt naked. Idaho is in Stage 4, and most businesses have dropped the mandatory mask requirements to enter their establishments. We enter the upcoming Summer season with optimism about returning events replacing last year's pessimism over lost concerts, sporting events, and anything that draws a crowd.
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

Inmate Walks Away from Idaho Falls Reentry Center Jobsite

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An inmate at a reentry center walked away from his his jobsite in eastern Idaho on Monday. According to the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC), Zach Dell Heward, 35, was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and grand theft in Bonneville County. IDOC said he had walked away from his jobsite earlier in the day. Heward was housed at the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center in Idaho Falls.