IN BRIEF: Medallia sues customer-analytics rival Contentsquare over patents

By Blake Brittain
Reuters
 3 days ago
(Reuters) - Customer-analytics software maker Medallia Inc has sued French startup rival Content Square SAS in West Texas federal court for allegedly infringing a patent covering its technology.

Contentsquare’s software -- which analyzes how users interact with a website -- infringes a Medallia patent related to software that allows for more accurate user-feedback analysis, the Wednesday complaint said.

Reuters reported Tuesday that Paris-based Contentsquare raised $500 million in funding from Softbank, a record high number for a French tech company.

San Francisco-based Medallia and its attorneys Karineh Khachatourian of Rimon PC and Melissa Smith of Gillam & Smith didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, and neither did Contentsquare.

Medallia said in the complaint that its Experience Cloud platform captures billions of user feedback signals and analyzes them with artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Medallia alleged that Contentsquare’s analytics platform --advertised as helping companies “understand hidden customer behaviors and use those insights to drive more successful experiences” -- infringes by collecting, analyzing, and presenting user feedback in the same way as its patented technology.

Medallia works with companies including Comcast, Samsung, and Mercedes-Benz, while Contentsquare’s clients include Disney, Walmart, and Microsoft, according to their respective websites.

The case is Medallia Inc. v. Content Square SAS, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, No. 6:21-cv-00532.

For Medallia: Karineh Khachatourian of Rimon PC and Melissa Smith of Gillam & Smith

For Contentsquare: TBA

