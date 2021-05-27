Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: Draws Thursday's start
Peacock is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Cardinals. Peacock will be making his third straight appearance as a starter after working at least five innings in both of his first two turns while giving up a combined four runs between the outings. The 27-year-old doesn't quite have a stranglehold on a rotation spot, but injuries to starters Zac Gallen (elbow), Luke Weaver (shoulder) and Taylor Widener (groin) at least give him some job security in the short term.www.cbssports.com