Kentucky man arrested for assault in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been arrested in Tennessee on federal charges of assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots. Nicholas Brockhoff was arrested on Thursday by FBI agents from the Memphis office. Brockhoff was seen on video spraying police officers with a fire extinguisher, entering the Capitol through a broken window and wearing a stolen metropolitan officer's helmet, according to a criminal complaint in federal court.www.middletownpress.com