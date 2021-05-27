Area thinclads lay it on the line at Class B, C state meets
The track and field season has come down to the final weekend of the season. And the Class C state track meet in Missoula will be a big one. The District 9C will be represented by Fort Benton, Chinook, North Star, Big Sandy, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, Box Elder and Turner at the state meet. Fort Benton looks to cap off its strong season after their boys' team finished second and their girls' team took first at the Northern C Divisional last week.