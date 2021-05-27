Area thinclads lay it on the line at Class B, C state meets

HAVRE, MONT – Chinook High School Standout, 2 time All State selection Ethan Bell has decided where he is going to continue his basketball career. “First off I want to thank all my friends and family for giving me support and guidance thru this stressful situation during this whole process. I want to thank all my coaches that have helped me become the best complete basketball player I can possibly be. Last but not least I want to thank all the college coaches that have recruited me and have shown the love for me to come be a part of their program. So with that being said next fall I will be taking the Junior College route, and I will be attending Miles City Community College.”