Roger Federer is undecided on playing the Tokyo Olympics, with less than two weeks until the qualifying cutoff and less than two months until the Opening Ceremony. “I don’t know, I feel two ways,” Federer said after winning his French Open first-round match in his first Grand Slam appearance in 16 months. “I would love to play. I wish things were better around the world that we wouldn’t even have to debate the thought of is it going to happen, am I going to play or not. My wish and hope and dream is that I can play it.