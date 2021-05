German Marquez has had enough of the Giants. In the opening inning of Tuesday’s first game of a doubleheader forced by Monday’s rainout, Marquez allowed eight runs on six hits and two walks before being removed after only 2/3 of an inning. Though outfielder Raimel Tapia hit his third career grand slam in the fourth inning to plate all of the Rockies’ runs, the game was immediately out of hand, and when Marquez took the loss in the eventual 12-4 blowout, it was his third of the season… all of them to the Giants.