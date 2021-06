After losing its top three cornerbacks - Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, and DJ Daniel, to the 2021 NFL Draft, Georgia has brought in one of the most talented cornerbacks in the country via the transfer portal. Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick is in Athens and set to join the Dawgs roster for the 2021 season. According to Pro Football Focus, Georgia is adding the No. 1 player in the transfer portal this offseason, to go along with the No. 2 overall in pass-catcher Arik Gilbert, who also joined the team on Tuesday. The outlet said of Kendrick: