Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Orange turns Bleu on cloud

By Anne Morris
Light Reading
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange has announced it is partnering with Capgemini on the establishment of a new independent cloud platform called Bleu that will be based on Microsoft Azure. The primary aim of the new venture is to meet the French state's recently unveiled "Cloud de Confiance" (cloud of trust) label for "enhanced data sovereignty" – that is, ensuring that data is subject to the laws and governance structures within France.

www.lightreading.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cloud#Cloud Services#Amazon Web Services#Microsoft Azure#Google Ventures#Orange Turns Bleu#French#Orange Business Services#Obs#Orange Flexible Engine#Mnc#Group#Allez Les Bleus#Secnumcloud#Gaia#Moonshot#European Union#Eu#Light Reading#Edps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
AWS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Huawei
Country
Germany
News Break
Amazon
Related
Worldgeekculture.co

DataStax Sets Up Singapore Headquarters To Support Growth In APAC

Data management firm DataStax today announced the opening of a new office in Singapore, which will also serve as its regional headquarters. DataStax says this expansion reinforces its commitment to the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market and enables the company to meet the growing global demand for Astra DB. Touted by DataStax...
Technologytippnews.com

United Private Cloud Positioned as ‘Innovators’ in Cloud Infrastructure Services’ Micro Quadrant by MarketsandMarkets

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — United Private Cloud, a secure enterprise-grade multicloud hosting provider known for designing, building, and managing enterprise-class private cloud infrastructure, has been positioned as “Innovators” in MarketsandMarkets’ Infrastructure as a Service Micro Quadrant Report. MarketsandMarkets’ report recognizes United Private Cloud as the...
Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Alibaba Cloud sets foot in the Philippines | #itsecurity | #infosec

Alibaba Cloud is set to launch its first datacentre in the Philippines by the end of this year as part of an aggressive plan to expand its presence across Southeast Asia. The Chinese cloud supplier will be bringing its suite of cloud services to the country, including Elastic Compute Service, databases, content delivery network and storage services. It plans to target businesses in the financial, retail and healthcare industries.
SoftwareInfoworld

How to choose a cloud-based CI/CD platform

If your goals are high-velocity software development and frequent delivery of working builds to production, you need to automate at least part of the testing and delivery process. Ideally, that means implementing CI/CD pipelines for your projects, along with test suites to catch errors before customers see the software, and scripts that implement the steps of the pipelines.
Businessthedigitalhacker.com

Data centers to be opened in Spain by 2023, Amazon invests $3 Billion

New data centers in the Spanish northern region of Aragon soon will open in the mid of 2022, as Amazon is considering investing EUR 2.5Billion (approximately Rs. 22,175 crores). The company said on Monday. According to the business, the money will be invested for over ten years in Amazon Web...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

AWS Announces General Availability Of AWS Proton

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (AMZN) - Get Report, announced the general availability of AWS Proton, an application delivery service that makes it easier for customers to provision, deploy, and monitor the microservices that form the basis of modern container and serverless applications. With AWS Proton, a customer's infrastructure team creates standard application stacks defining the architecture, infrastructure resources, CI/CD (continuous integration and continuous delivery) pipeline, and observability tools—and then makes these stacks available to their developers. Developers can use AWS Proton's self-service interface to select an application stack for use with their code. AWS Proton automatically provisions the resources for the selected application stack, deploys the code, and sets up monitoring so developers can begin building serverless and container applications without having to learn, configure, or maintain the underlying resources. There are no upfront commitments or fees to use AWS Proton, and customers pay only for the AWS services used to create, scale, and run their applications. To get started with AWS Proton, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/proton.
Businessnewpaper24.com

Cognizant types unit devoted to Google Cloud – NEWPAPER24

Cognizant has arrange a brand new, devoted Google Enterprise Group (GBG) to assist speed up the cloud modernisation journeys of shared prospects. The GBG expands Cognizant’s long-standing relationship with Google Cloud. It extends mixed service capabilities and joint options growth to speed up shopper cloud transformation and meet the evolving wants of immediately’s companies, Cognizant mentioned.
Businessaithority.com

Ingram Micro’s IT Channel Partners Gain An Advantage With “Core to Edge” Advanced Solutions For Securing And Managing The Distributed Enterprise

Multi-million-dollar Investments Give Channel Partners In 122 Countries Complex Advanced Technology Solutions To Address The Cybersecurity And Data Center Needs Of Work From Anywhere And The Digital Systems To Provide A More Exceptional Customer Experience. Ingram Micro Inc.’s multi-million-dollar investments within its global Advanced Solutions organization are resulting in new...
Technologypcdandf.com

Zuken Announces Cloud Storage for E3.series

E3.series suite of products for wire harness and electrical cabinet design now has cloud storage. E3.series Cloud Vault plug-in connects to Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure for project storage and management. Cloud service accounts are customer-controlled, providing data privacy and configurable settings. Works with all E3.series design modules with single-user licensing such as E3.schematic, E3.cable, E3.panel, E3.formboard, and more. Also supports specialized modules like Harness Builder for E3.series. Users can directly connect to the Zuken Americas Community for quick access to articles, how-to videos, and user forums. Intuitive administrative options provide configurable settings for user password change, application theme color, iteration saving, language, version increment type, and more. Commercial cloud services provide on-demand scalability, robust security, and unmatched flexibility. Plug-in and desktop applications together communicate with the cloud service to store, update and manage project data. User access can be set at the user and group levels for better collaboration. Check-in and check-out functions are seamless, keeping information across the application synchronized. Project version-compare function streamlines the change documentation process for tracking project history. Read-only PDFs are published automatically at the release point for upstream and downstream users.
Technologysiliconangle.com

Snowflake brings programmability and governance to its Data Cloud

Cloud data warehouse darling Snowflake Inc. today is expanding its Data Cloud with new platform features focused on data programmability and governance. The aim is to help customers bring even more information into their Snowflake Data Clouds as a means of obtaining more valuable business insights. At the same time,...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Digital Business Transformation Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | IBM, Microsoft, Google, Oracle

The latest study released on the Global Digital Business Transformation Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Digital Business Transformation market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
TechnologyData Center Knowledge

Cimpress Turns to the Cloud for IT Procurement

The original key promise of the cloud was to make it easier and more cost-effective for organizations of any size to consume technology resources. It's an approach that started with virtual compute services and has evolved into much more, including enabling organizations to optimize IT procurement as well. Among the...
Softwarethemanufacturingconnection.com

Whirlpool Migrates SAP Systems to Google Cloud for Sustainable Growth

Are you using a cloud service, yet? The competition among the various big-company cloud services working with industrial companies is becoming fierce. Here is a win for Google Cloud—one that I’ve only seen active recently. Whoever thought that these would grow to be such large businesses?. Highlights of this announcement...
TechnologySFGate

Google Cloud and WALT Labs Help Aperian Global Move to The Cloud

HOUSTON (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Today, Google Cloud partner WALT Labs announces the successful migration of global consulting firm Aperian Global to Google Cloud Platform (GCP). With the move, the company’s single instance content management system (CMS) can now scale to multiple instances, offering failover protection and high availability. Moving...
SoftwareHPCwire

Weka Sets 6 Records on STAC-M3 with WekaFS Parallel File System on Amazon EC2

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 8, 2021 — WekaIO (Weka), a fast-growing data platform for artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), life sciences research, and high-performance computing (HPC), today announced record-breaking performance of its Weka File System (WekaFS) on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) according to the STAC-M3 Benchmark. An independent audit, conducted by Securities Technology Analysis Center (STAC), showed that the Weka solution broke 6 STAC-M3 records, confirming that the WekaFS POSIX-compliant file system on Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a capable and performant option for enterprises looking to enjoy the elasticity and agility of tick analytics in the cloud. Financial services use cases such as algorithmic trading, quantitative analytics, and back testing can benefit from these results for hybrid and cloud native workflows.
Technologyaithority.com

TetraScience releases life sciences R&D Data Cloud in AWS Marketplace

TetraScience, a cloud-native and open R&D Data Cloud for scientific discovery, announced that its flagship product, the Tetra R&D Data Cloud, is now available as a SaaS solution in AWS Marketplace in the Lifesciences category. TetraScience is an AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner and the R&D Data Cloud solution is certified as reviewed by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS).
TechnologyGovExec.com

Community in the Cloud

A rapidly evolving data landscape and new threat vectors have made integrating data-sharing systems more crucial than ever. For previously siloed members of the intelligence community (IC), sharing information while simultaneously protecting sensitive data poses a unique set of challenges. How are these agencies adapting? How can the IC leverage their data with the speed and security needed to protect American assets from malicious actors?