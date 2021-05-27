Cancel
Scott Guthrie’s 5 Boldest Remarks At Microsoft Build 2021

By Wade Tyler Millward
CRN
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelopers win with the increasingly integrated suite of cloud-based products from Microsoft, said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of the Microsoft Cloud and AI Group. Developers use Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365 to connect with employees and reinvent business processes “in a SaaS (software as a solution)-based way,” Guthrie said in his keynote Wednesday at the virtual Microsoft Build conference. Power Platform stitches solutions together to accelerate digital transformation. And GitHub and Visual Studio provide developer tools and services, with all of these tools coming with built-in security capabilities.

