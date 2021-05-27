Consumers investing in post-pandemic 'glow up' with eased mask-wearing restrictions

A group of hospitality professionals agree that a kind of spring awakening is gaining momentum in the industry after a tumultuous year, and that government aid and lessons learned by lenders from the Great Recession have largely averted the dreaded distressed property fire sales many opportunistic investors were poised to exploit. However, they also agree that the free spending ways of the pre-pandemic will simply not do while margins are razor thin at best. These four executives shared with LODGING their perspectives on how to allocate scarce revenue dollars to get the most bang for the buck using best practices to make the most of tough times now and the better times they anticipate.