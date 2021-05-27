Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Consumers investing in post-pandemic 'glow up' with eased mask-wearing restrictions

By Jeanette Settembre
FOXBusiness
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a summer to be seen – and more Americans are shelling out for self-care and grooming products with mask restrictions easing. Social calendars are filling up as vaccination rates give more consumers the confidence to reconnect with old friends and office colleagues beyond the Zoom screen. And with that means spending on cosmetic items like teeth whitener, invisible braces, lipstick and shaving products to look fresh-faced.

www.foxbusiness.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glow Up#Warming Up#Beauty Brands#Consumer Spending#Increased Demand#Consumer Demand#Personal Growth#Market Growth#Americans#Nielseniq#Iri#Beauty And Personal Care#Fox Business#Nielseniq Data#Mask Restrictions#Increased Growth#Purchases#Elevated Growth#Cosmetic Items#Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Walmart
Related
Beauty & FashionFOXBusiness

Spas, makeup and cosmetics sales surge in post-pandemic beauty boom

As more people get vaccinated and restrictions are rolled back, Americans are beginning to transfer one mask for another: enter facial treatment masks, under-eye patches and all other cosmetic essentials. The post-pandemic beauty boom has many shelling out big bucks on self-care and grooming products. "People are starting to invest...
Public HealthObserver

PANDEMIC Mask wearing all about respect

More people are shedding their masks these days, and it’s obvious they’re happy about it. You can see it in the smiles that have been hidden for so long. With the Centers for Disease Control’s recent announcement that fully vaccinated people no longer must wear masks to protect from COVID-19, many businesses have followed suit. Walmart no longer requires masks of fully vaccinated staff and customers. Nor does Tops. Wegmans originally stated its mask mandates would remain, but later changed course to follow the lead of other stores.
RetailSFGate

New Report Shows How Marketers Are Driving In-Store Sales As Pandemic Restrictions Ease

RALEIGH, N.C. (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Reveal Mobile conducted a nationwide survey to understand how digital marketers are getting customers back into retail stores as pandemic-related restrictions are being lifted across the U.S. Because research on post-pandemic consumer trends is largely unprecedented, the report provides a groundbreaking view into the...
Dane County, WIfox47.com

Restaurants, bars navigate post-pandemic restriction landscape

MADISON, Wis. – For business owners, the pandemic was like the Wild West. “I mean, it’s all territory no one could have planned for,” said Peter McElvanna, owner of The Coopers Tavern. “It’s been a crazy year,” Cask & Ale Owner Ken Boll said. “The ups and downs of opening...
Public HealthKTEN.com

As Pandemic Restrictions Continue to Lift, Most Consumers Willing to Pay More for Safer Environment

As pandemic-induced restrictions are lifted across the country, including mask mandates and social distancing, many Americans are feeling uncomfortable or anxious about face-to-face interactions. A survey from text messaging platform SlickText revealed that consumers have different comfort levels about attending events and interacting with people in public spaces. As safety...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Making This Major Change Starting Saturday

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart served as a vital place to stock up on household necessities for millions of people. However, the realities of the virus also made it necessary to change certain policies to comply with public health guidelines and local ordinances. But as the pandemic continues to wind down, Walmart has just announced a major change it is making that will go into effect over the weekend. Read on to see what the world's largest retailer is doing at its stores.
Travel3 News Now

Business seeks to ease stress of post-pandemic air travel

STERLING, Va. — For Lauren Lewis, getting from the car to a flight can be a chaotic choreography. Along with her two children, ages 1 and 3, Lewis has a lot on her plate. “We are moving to Austria. My husband works there and we're joining him,” she said. “He went with the dog a couple of months ago, and so, I am traveling through the airport without any help.”
RestaurantsAdWeek

Panera's Cafe Redesign Is Customized for the Post-Pandemic Consumer

In 2019, Panera made a controversial decision that sparked widespread social media outrage. But unlike most internet controversies, this damage was reversible. Bistro French onion soup was added back to the menu a few months later, and an army of soup superfans could finally rest peacefully again.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Ramping Up Hotel Internal Controls Post-Pandemic

With two major “black swan” events within 12 years of each other, we can learn from the 2008 financial crisis to help ensure internal controls and business processes are working properly as the hotel industry ramps back up. To survive the COVID-19 pandemic, most hotels have had to drastically reduce...
HealthLodging

Spend or Save: What To Do in the Post-Pandemic Investment Environment

A group of hospitality professionals agree that a kind of spring awakening is gaining momentum in the industry after a tumultuous year, and that government aid and lessons learned by lenders from the Great Recession have largely averted the dreaded distressed property fire sales many opportunistic investors were poised to exploit. However, they also agree that the free spending ways of the pre-pandemic will simply not do while margins are razor thin at best. These four executives shared with LODGING their perspectives on how to allocate scarce revenue dollars to get the most bang for the buck using best practices to make the most of tough times now and the better times they anticipate.
Posted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Target Sales Soar as Restrictions Ease Up

Target, the eighth largest retailer in the United States, is making both headlines and major profits as the pandemic approaches its end. Now that restrictions are easing up, shoppers have enthusiastically returned to physical stores in search of not just food and essentials, but summer gear and home decor as well. Sales soared up to 23 percent in the first quarter.
Grocery & SupermaketSupermarket News

Instacart to offer ButcherBox meats for delivery

Instacart, the nation’s largest online grocery delivery platform, has partnered with the ButcherBox brand of high-quality protein to make grass-fed beef and other meats more accessible to Americans across the U.S. The pilot program, launched Friday, is now available for customers across the greater New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago,...
Public HealthMedical News Today

Restrictions are easing up, but should you ease up on hygiene practices?

As countries around the world race to ensure that their populations are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, some have already started to ease certain restrictions related to the pandemic. In the United States, for instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have announced that fully vaccinated individuals may now...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Getting Rid of This Starting Tuesday

On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) abruptly changed its guidance on masks for the fully vaccinated population, suggesting that if you're two weeks out from your final shot, you no longer need to wear a face covering outside or inside, no matter how crowded the space is. The decision left every company across the country scrambling to figure out whether or not they would be putting the CDC's new mask recommendations into practice and, as the world's largest retailer, people were particularly curious about what Walmart would do at its stores.
Businessseattlepi.com

This Week: Consumer credit, GameStop earns, consumer prices

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Federal Reserve issues its April snapshot of U.S. consumer borrowing Monday. The tally, which excludes mortgages and other loans secured by real estate, is expected to show consumer borrowing increased by $20 billion in April, less than March's $25.8 billion rise. That gain in March pushed total consumer credit to a record $4.24 trillion. Consumer borrowing is watched closely for signals about households’ willingness to borrow to finance their spending.
Beauty & FashionMic

50 super legit things under $30 trending on Amazon now

The trending section of Amazon is ripe with best-selling tech, cutting-edge gadgets, and brand new styles and fashion that you’ll be seeing everywhere soon. But, if you’ve never sifted through the list of the most popular Amazon finds, let me let you in on a secret: The products there are super legit and a lot of them are shockingly affordable. To save you some time, I’ve pored over the clever things under $30 on Amazon and picked out some of the “run, don’t walk” purchases that are selling out fast.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Sleepwear And Loungewear Market To Grow By USD 13.36 Billion|Key Drivers And Market Forecasts|17000 Technavio Research Reports

The sleepwear and loungewear market is expected to grow by USD 13.36 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the sleepwear and loungewear market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to...