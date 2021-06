Maybe I'm a little spoiled living here in Texas, the land of oil and gas, but as the gas price per gallon is rising, I have to ask, "Where does it stop?" The year of the pandemic saw gas prices drop dramatically. It made sense, since no one was going anywhere and most were working from home. I knew those $1.79 per gallon gas prices wouldn't last long once people started getting back to work, so why is it like a shock to the system every time I fill up?