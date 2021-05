More adidas Forum goodness is coming our way. Debuting tomorrow, here is a good look at the women’s adidas Triple Platforum Lo Crystal White. The adidas Triple Platforum Lo is a special women’s iteration of the Forum that is updated by giving it a brand new base/sole. As you can see in the images above, the sneaker utilizes a triple-stacked sole, with the layers transitioning from White to Yellow. Other details include the leather upper and lining, midfoot strap. The combination of the off-white upper and the slight tint on the stacked soles create a bit of a vintage aesthetic on the sneaker.