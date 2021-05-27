Change in Director Holdings and Grant of Options

Anza Electric Cooperative Inc. is governed by seven directors representing the three districts of the cooperative’s service area for both electric and internet services. Four seats on the Anza Electric Cooperative board of directors will be open for election this July, three seats for a three-year term and the Director-at-Large seat for the remaining one year of a three-year term. AEC’s democratically elected board of directors is responsible for setting policy for the only electric distribution cooperative in Southern California. Directors are committed to policies that result in a safe and reliable electric system, fair rates, financial responsibility and superior member service. Each year, eligible AEC members can seek nomination for director positions up for election through.