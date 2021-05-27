Change in Director Holdings and Grant of Options
Keras Resources plc / Index: AIM / Epic: KRS / Sector: Mining. Keras Resources plc ('Keras' or the 'Company') Keras Resources Plc was notified on 24 May 2021 that Mr Russell Lamming, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, having conducted a reconciliation and restructuring of his shareholding in the Company, currently holds a total of 398,003,510 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") rather than the 397,003,509 as stated in the RNS released 18 January 2021. Mr Lamming confirms that this change was due to a clerical error.