Change in Director Holdings and Grant of Options

By Regulatory News
 8 days ago

Keras Resources plc / Index: AIM / Epic: KRS / Sector: Mining. Keras Resources plc ('Keras' or the 'Company') Keras Resources Plc was notified on 24 May 2021 that Mr Russell Lamming, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, having conducted a reconciliation and restructuring of his shareholding in the Company, currently holds a total of 398,003,510 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") rather than the 397,003,509 as stated in the RNS released 18 January 2021. Mr Lamming confirms that this change was due to a clerical error.

Ynvisible Interactive Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF)is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Langer as a new independent member of its Board of Directors effective June 3, 2021. Concurrent with the appointment of Alex Langer, our current board member Duarte Mineiro will be...
Rupert Resources Closes C$48.65 Million Equity Financings

TORONTO, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Rupert Resources Ltd. ("Rupert Resources" or the "Company") reports that it has closed the previously announced concurrent equity financings raising a total of C$48,654,000 before expenses. The financings comprised two components: a bought deal equity offering (the "Public Offering"); and a private placement (the "Private Placement") with existing shareholders, including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle").
Alliance Mining Enters into Purchase Agreement with 1911 Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Alliance Mining Corp. (TSXV:ALM) ('Alliance' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has entered into a Purchase agreement with 1911 Gold Corporation ('1911 Gold') (TSX.v: AUMB) to acquire 1911 Gold's prospective interest in twenty-seven (27) mining claims, collectively referred to as the Greenbelt Property located in the Rice Lake Belt, near Bissett, Manitoba.
Eminent Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./. VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its...
Issue of Equity

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') The Company announces that it has issued 50,000 new Ordinary shares of 5 pence each fully paid for cash at a price of 746 pence per share under its Ordinary share Block Listing facility for share issues made in connection with the prospectus published on 30 June 2020. These Ordinary shares rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing Ordinary shares.
Transaction in Own Shares

From: The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust PLC. On 04 June 2021, The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company") purchased 31,284 ordinary shares of 25p to be held in Treasury at a price of 1,046.91p per share. The Company's issued share capital consists of 31,413,663 ordinary shares, of...
Anza Electric board of directors to hold election

Anza Electric Cooperative Inc. is governed by seven directors representing the three districts of the cooperative’s service area for both electric and internet services. Four seats on the Anza Electric Cooperative board of directors will be open for election this July, three seats for a three-year term and the Director-at-Large seat for the remaining one year of a three-year term. AEC’s democratically elected board of directors is responsible for setting policy for the only electric distribution cooperative in Southern California. Directors are committed to policies that result in a safe and reliable electric system, fair rates, financial responsibility and superior member service. Each year, eligible AEC members can seek nomination for director positions up for election through.
Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Director/PDMR Transaction. Moscow, Russia - 03 June 2021 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons...
Saltbae Capital Announces Change of Auditor

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2021) - Saltbae Capital Corp. (CSE: CUBE) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has changed its auditors from RSM Canada LLP (the "Former Auditor") to Jones & O'Connell (the "Successor Auditor"). The Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective February 16, 2021, and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor on June 3, 2021, until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company.
VanGold to Become Guanajuato Silver Company, Ltd. - Stock Symbol to be GSVR

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / VanGold Mining Corp. (the 'Company' or 'VanGold') (TSXV:VGLD)(OTCQX:VGLDF) is pleased to announce that it will change its name to Guanajuato Silver Company, Ltd. ('Guanajuato Silver'), and that it has reserved the stock symbol GSVR with the TSX Venture Exchange. Name Change:
Trillium Gold Mines Announces Brokered Private Placement for up to C$4.0 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM) (OTCQX: TGLDF) (FRA: 0702) ("Trillium Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the "Lead Agent") to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents (together with the Lead Agent, the "Agents") in connection with a best efforts, private placement of up to 4,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$1.00 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$4,000,000 (the "Offering").
Pascal Biosciences Announces New OTC Markets Trading Symbol PSCBF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Pascal Biosciences Inc. ('Pascal' or the 'Company') (TSXV:PAS)(OTC PINK:PSCBF, previously BIMUF), has today received a new Over The Counter (OTC) trading symbol following acceptance of Form 211 by the US Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). The new symbol is PSCBF and better reflects the company name PaSCal Biosciences.
Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
Disclosure Table (POTAM only)

THE TAKEOVER PANEL - DISCLOSURE TABLE. The following are today's changes to the Disclosure Table:. OFFEROR: Cortina Bidco Limited (a newly incorporated company indirectly. controlled by funds managed by Flexpoint Ford LLC) Offeror identified: 09:03 25-Jan-2021. Rule 2.6 deadline: N/A. Disclosure of dealings and positions in this offeror is not...
Holding(s) in Company

Non-UK 2. Reason for Notification. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) Bermuda. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. City of registered...
Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares") WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / (LSE:...
Crosswinds Holdings Inc. Announces Appointment of Director

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Crosswinds Holdings Inc. (TSX: CWI) (the "Company") announces the resignation of Ms. Jessica Whitton as a director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company wishes to thank Ms. Whitton for her contribution to the Company and wishes her all the best in her future endeavors.
NV Gold Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB: NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares now trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "8NV", effective June 1, 2021.
Asbestos Corporation Limited announces a change to its Board of Directors

THETFORD MINES, QC, May 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Asbestos Corporation Limited (TSXV: AB.H) today announced that during its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 28, 2021 in Thetford Mines, Quebec, Mr. Guy Bérard was elected to the Board of Directors. "In September 2020, Mr. Guy Bérard, a Board...
Uranium Royalty Corp. Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSXV: URC) (NASDAQ: UROY) ("URC" or the "Company") announced today the grant of incentive stock options to purchase 725,000 common shares of the Company (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's long term incentive plan (the "Plan"), which included 450,000 Options issued to directors and officers of the Company. The Options have an exercise price of $3.49 per share, representing the market price for the common shares on May 28, 2021, and are valid for a period of five years. The Options vest over a period of eighteen months.