Director/PDMR Shareholdings

San Marcos, TX, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Materials Corp (QTMM) ("Quantum" or the "Company"), a leading American nanomaterial and cadmium free quantum dot producer and product company, is issuing this release to provide shareholder and investors with information regarding the Company and in light of the 10 trading day order of suspension issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on May 12, 2021 due to a lack of current information as a result of the failure to file certain periodic reports under the Company's reporting obligations with the Commission. The trading halt, which commenced at 9:30am on May 13, 2021 and terminated at 11:59pm on May 26, 2021, has resulted in the Company's shares no longer being quoted or traded on the Pink Tier operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. At this time, no firm is making a market in the Company's common stock on OTC Link, and the OTC Markets Group Inc. has discontinued the display of quotes on the OTC Markets site. The shares can now only be located and traded on the Expert Market, which is a private market to serve broker-dealer pricing and best execution needs in securities that are restricted from public quoting or trading.