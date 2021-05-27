Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 8 days ago

The Company has been notified that on 27 May 2021, Daksh Gupta (Chief Executive Officer) and persons closely associated with him, purchased, in aggregate, 30,817 ordinary shares of 64p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 185.6p per share. Following these purchases, Daksh Gupta's interest in Ordinary...

www.sharecast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Privacy Policy#Financial Shares#Financial Capital#Financial Transactions#Bank Transactions#Chief Financial Officer#The Company#Ordinary Shares#Company#Lei#Investec Bank#Financial Adviser#Nomad Broker#Group#Work Institute#Share Capital#Chief Executive Officer#Uk#Brands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Baltic Classifieds Group plans to float in London

June 4 (Reuters) - Baltic Classifieds Group, owned by private equity fund Apax Partners, said on Friday it plans to list on the London Stock Exchange, targeting a free float of at least 25% of the online classifieds firm’s issued share capital. The company, with portals across automotive, real estate,...
BusinessShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

From: The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust PLC. On 04 June 2021, The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company") purchased 31,284 ordinary shares of 25p to be held in Treasury at a price of 1,046.91p per share. The Company's issued share capital consists of 31,413,663 ordinary shares, of...
Marketswealthbriefing.com

What's New In Investments, Funds? Legal & General Investment Management

The latest offerings in investments, such as funds and structured products, and other notable developments. Exposing investors to the “significant growth potential” of digital payment technologies, Legal & General Investment Management has launched the L&G Digital Payments UCITS ETF. The ETF will provide thematic exposure to payment acquirer and card...
StocksLife Style Extra

Share Buyback

Malin Corporation plc ('Malin' or 'the Company') Malin Corporation plc announces that on 4 June 2021 it purchased 125,000 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the issued share capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at €6.50 per share for cancellation. Following the above, the total number of Ordinary Shares in...
BusinessShareCast

Appointment of Administrators

Antony Batty and Hugh Jesseman announce that they have been appointed as joint administrators over Iconic Labs Plc following an unsatisfied demand for payment from Iconic Labs' secured creditor. The joint administrators will consult with the appropriate bodies to suspend trading in the shares and also confirm that the General Meeting of Iconic Labs scheduled for 15 June 2021 will now no longer take place. The joint administrators will make further announcements in due course.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Baronsmead Vt Regulatory News (BVT)

To achieve long-term investment returns for private investors by investing primarily in a diverse portfolio of UK growth businesses, whether unquoted or traded on AIM. The Board of Baronsmead Venture Trust plc (the "Company") announces that the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary Shares at 31 May 2021 was 82.95p per share.
Businessrejournals.com

JLL hires Kylie Kendrick as new COO

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has announced the appointment of Kylie Kendrick to the newly established role of Chief Operating Officer effective June 7. Reporting to CEO Christian Ulbrich, she will be responsible for driving efficiency through robust and disciplined operational processes. She will have direct oversight for several of JLL’s corporate functions, including Audit, Legal & Compliance and Sourcing & Procurement, as well as JLL Business Services (JBS) and Transformation Office.
EconomyValueWalk

Shareholder Activism In Japan Remains Buoyant

Shareholder activism in Japan remains buoyant this year, although the numbers so far indicate it is likely to be slower than 2020, a pandemic year. According to Activist Insight Online data, 36 Japanese companies have been publicly subjected to activist demands so far this year, compared with 41 during the same period last year and 45 in 2019. As the Japanese proxy season nears its end, Japan is unlikely to see higher activity during the second part of the year. Unlike the U.S., Europe, and the U.K., the Japanese proxy season is more pronounced during the spring and early summer.
EconomyLaw.com

Shareholder Rights in Bankruptcy

Given the recent rise of retail traders, meme stocks, and the investor echo chamber in the blogosphere, shareholder activists may emerge more frequently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases and agitate for new directors in a bid to preserve perceived equity value. On the one hand, distressed companies facing activist campaigns may reach an agreement with dissident shareholders to resolve their concerns. But in some instances, companies need to seek bankruptcy court intervention to resolve a key governance issue. However, absent “clear abuse” by shareholders, courts have been hesitant to impede shareholders’ corporate governance rights.
BusinessShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Share buyback programme of up to €50 million

("RHI Magnesita" the "Company" or the "Group") RHI Magnesita N.V. (the "Company") announces that on 3 June 2021 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares, represented by depositary interests, of one euro each pursuant to its €50 million share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 5 May 2021 (the "Programme").
Cambridge, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Summit Therapeutics' Upcoming Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Cambridge, MA, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) invites our shareholders and other interested parties to attend our Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting, which will be held virtually on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 1:00 pm Eastern Time. We look forward to your attendance at this meeting.
MarketsShareCast

GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The General Shareholders' Meeting of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain was held today, again in closed session given the current health context. The shareholders represented at the meeting held an aggregate 68.36% of the outstanding shares. All resolutions were adopted. In particular, this General Shareholders' Meeting appointed Benoit BAZIN, future Chief Executive...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Quantum Materials Shareholder Update

San Marcos, TX, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Materials Corp (QTMM) ("Quantum" or the "Company"), a leading American nanomaterial and cadmium free quantum dot producer and product company, is issuing this release to provide shareholder and investors with information regarding the Company and in light of the 10 trading day order of suspension issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on May 12, 2021 due to a lack of current information as a result of the failure to file certain periodic reports under the Company's reporting obligations with the Commission. The trading halt, which commenced at 9:30am on May 13, 2021 and terminated at 11:59pm on May 26, 2021, has resulted in the Company's shares no longer being quoted or traded on the Pink Tier operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. At this time, no firm is making a market in the Company's common stock on OTC Link, and the OTC Markets Group Inc. has discontinued the display of quotes on the OTC Markets site. The shares can now only be located and traded on the Expert Market, which is a private market to serve broker-dealer pricing and best execution needs in securities that are restricted from public quoting or trading.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Holds Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Announces Election of Board of Directors

OAKVILLE, ON, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ("AQN" or the "Company") (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) today held a virtual annual meeting of common shareholders. At the meeting, all of the nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 15, 2021 were elected as directors of AQN until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed voting results for the election of directors are set out below.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
TheStreet

InterDigital Hosts Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

WILMINGTON, Del., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) - Get Report, a mobile and video technology research and development company, held its annual meeting of shareholders on June 2, 2021 via the internet through an interactive webcast. At the meeting, the company's shareholders approved the election of...
MarketsShareCast

Dividend - determination of currency amounts

Interim dividend for 2021 - determination of currency amounts. 3 June 2021 - According to the announcement of EVRAZ plc on 15 April 2021, the Company declared an interim dividend for 2021 of US$0.20 per share. The dividend will be paid on 25 June 2021 to shareholders who were on the register on 28 May 2021.
Marketskalkinemedia.com

UK service sector reported decent growth in May 2021

US Markets: Broader indices in the United States traded on a mixed note - particularly, the S&P 500 index traded 8.62 points or 0.20 per cent lower at 4,199.50, Dow Jones Industrial Average Index surged by 44.51 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 34,644.89, and the technology benchmark index Nasdaq Composite traded lower at 13,635.49, down by 120.84 points or 0.88 per cent against the previous day close (at the time of writing - 11:50 AM ET).