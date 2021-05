This is an update on the arrangements for Lloyds Banking Group plc's Annual General Meeting (the 'AGM') in Edinburgh on Thursday 20 May 2021 at 11am. The Scottish government has now published details of the COVID-19 restrictions and most of Scotland (including Edinburgh) is now in protection level 2. This means that we are now able to accommodate up to 100 shareholders at the AGM, subject to social distancing and other safety requirements.