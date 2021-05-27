newsbreak-logo
Financial Reports

Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 3 days ago

- Ends - For further information please contact:. Canaccord Genuity Limited (Nominated Advisor, Joint Bookrunner and Joint Broker) N+1 Singer (Joint Bookrunner and Joint Broker) Justin McKeegan. Tom Salvesen. Tel: +44 (0) 20 7496 3000. Iqra Amin. www.n1singer.com. Media enquiries:. Camarco. Ed Gascoigne-Pees. Julia Tilley. Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757...

BusinessStreetInsider.com

AS SILVANO FASHION GROUP Notice, agenda and proposals for convening the annual general meeting of shareholders

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Management Board of AS Silvano Fashion Group, registry code 10175491, location Tulika 17, 10613 Tallinn, (hereinafter also SFG) convenes the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 22, 2021 at 10:00, which will take place at the Tallink Spa & Conference Hotel Hall "Victoria/Meloodia", at Sadama 11a, 10111, Tallinn, Estonia.
BusinessSilicon Republic

‘I’ve noticed an increase in general understanding of cloud concepts’

Engineering manager Oliver Cormerais discusses his role in Deloitte’s cloud engineering team and how the sector has evolved. Having started at Deloitte six years ago, Oliver Cormerais is an engineering manager in the company’s cloud engineering team based in Dublin. He leads one of many teams delivering cloud-based technology solutions...
Businessindustryleadersmagazine.com

Senior Plc rejects Lone Star offer of takeover citing low valuation

Senior Plc, the British aerospace components supply company, has rejected an all-cash buyout offer from the US-based Lone Star Global Acquisitions. The proposal valued the aviation company at £738million ($1.05 billion). News of the offer drove shares in the FTSE 250 group up on Friday. Lone Star’s investment vehicle, LSF...
StocksLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Genedrive (GDR)

("genedrive" or the "Company") Balance of unallocated securities under scheme(s) from previous return:. Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):. Nil. Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
ElectionsShareCast

Total Voting Rights

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (the "Company") announces that, as at 28 May 2021 its issued share capital consists of 69,463,343 ordinary shares of 10p with each share carrying the right to one vote. No shares are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 69,463,343.
StocksShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

IMI plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 28 4/7 pence each through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares. Since 26 April 2021, the Company has purchased 2,437,730 shares at a cost (including dealing and...
MarketsShareCast

Issue of Equity

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc ("the Company") announces that it has issued 70,000 new ordinary shares of 5p each under its block listing facility at a price of 495 pence per share on 28 May 2021. Following this share issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 106,599,651...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Asda Investor Site Launched

Bellis Finco plc and Bellis Acquisition Company plc announce that they have launched an Intralinks Investor site which can accessed at https://services.intralinks.com/login/. Registration for holders of Bellis Finco and Bellis Acquisition Company's bonds, bona fide prospective investors in the bonds, bona fide market makers in the bonds and bona fide securities analysts is available by sending an e-mail to investorrelations@asda.co.uk.
BusinessShareCast

TCS Group Holding PLC announces Director retirement

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC announces Director retirement. Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TCS Group Holding PLC announces Director retirement. Limassol, Cyprus, 28 May 2021. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) (the...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Glenveagh Regulatory News (GLV)

Glenveagh Properties plc ("Glenveagh") announces that on 28 May 2021 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange and/or Euronext Dublin, from Glenveagh's broker J&E Davy. The ordinary shares purchased will be held as treasury shares. Number of ordinary shares purchased:
SoftwareLife Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Sanne rejects Cinvin; BH Macro, BH Global to merge

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Sanne Group PLC - provider of alternative asset and corporate services - Confirms it received a fourth unsolicited, non-binding proposal from private equity firm Cinven Ltd at a possible all cash offer price of 850p per share. Sanne shares closed at 750p each in London on Friday. "The board continues to believe that the fourth proposal does not reflect the group's ability to deliver strong operating and financial performance as the macroeconomic environment continues to recover, its longer-term prospects, or the scarcity value inherent in its unique, global platform. Accordingly, the board has unanimously rejected the fourth proposal," says Sanne. In mid-may, Cinven proposed a possible offer of 830p per share for Sanne.
Marketsihodl.com

Circle Raises $440M from Fidelity, FTX and Marshall Wace

Circle, a company behind the USD coin (USDC) stablecoin, has announced the closure of a $440 million funding round. According to Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder & CEO of Circle, the company raised funds from Fidelity Management and Research Company, Marshall Wace, Willett Advisors, Digital Currency Group, FTX, and many others. Subscribe...
BusinessBusiness Insider

FRO – 2021 Annual General Meeting

Frontline Ltd. (the “Company”) advises that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on May 26, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 were presented to the Meeting.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

GOGL – 2021 Annual General Meeting

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the “Company”) advises that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on May 26, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 were presented to the Meeting.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Santhera Publishes Agenda for its Annual General Meeting

Pratteln, Switzerland, May 27, 2021 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on June 22, 2021, at 10:30 hrsat the domicile of the Company. Invitation and agenda items for the AGM. The invitation and agenda items for the Annual...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

STMicroelectronics' Annual General Meeting 2021

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Schiphol, May 27, 2021 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced the results related to the voting items of its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "2021 AGM"), which was held today in Schiphol, the Netherlands.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Post Stabilisation Notice = CCEP Finance

CCEP Finance (Ireland) Designated Activity Company. Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 21st April 2021, Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited (contact: Dhiren Shah; telephone: +44 (0) 20 7888 7114) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Crescent Point Announces Annual General Meeting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("the meeting") on May 20, 2021. During the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders elected all director nominees to the Board of...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Affimed Announces Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Heidelberg, Germany, May 20, 2021– Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced today that its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held on June 15, 2021 at 17:30 PM CET (11:30 AM EDT). Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and out of concern for the health and safety of shareholders and other attendees, the Annual Meeting will be held virtually and can be followed by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AFMD2021, in accordance with the instructions provided in the notice of the meeting. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.