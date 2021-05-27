Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Sanne Group PLC - provider of alternative asset and corporate services - Confirms it received a fourth unsolicited, non-binding proposal from private equity firm Cinven Ltd at a possible all cash offer price of 850p per share. Sanne shares closed at 750p each in London on Friday. "The board continues to believe that the fourth proposal does not reflect the group's ability to deliver strong operating and financial performance as the macroeconomic environment continues to recover, its longer-term prospects, or the scarcity value inherent in its unique, global platform. Accordingly, the board has unanimously rejected the fourth proposal," says Sanne. In mid-may, Cinven proposed a possible offer of 830p per share for Sanne.