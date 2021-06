How's that six pack coming along? The weather might not look like it, at least in the UK, but it's almost beachbody season and yes, that means we will have to take our tops of to expose that blob that is our upper body right now. However, fear not as you can still make things work as long as you start dieting properly and do this 15-minute core workout every day without a fail until your plane lands in Portugal in July or August.