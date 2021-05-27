newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Gun violence: Save the thoughts and prayers, it's time for Senate action

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15npB4_0aDieMUI00
© Getty Images

This weekend, as we pause to remember the women, men and families who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, we will do so with the reality of gun violence lurking in the backdrop.

As a father of three and as a law-abiding gun owner, it pains me to use these words: Our families should be safe. My children and yours should be free from harm.

After more than 200 mass shootings this year, including 12 just this past weekend, and yesterday’s deadly shooting in San Jose, Calif., Congress should be shocked into action. And yet, here we are.

The Bipartisan Background Checks bill sits dormant in the U.S. Senate, bogged down by those senators with blind allegiance to the NRA, instead of the more than 90 percent of Americans — including gun owners — who support universal background checks for gun ownership.

The "thoughts and prayers" so often offered by public officials to the victims and survivors simply aren’t working.

It’s time for Senate action. It’s time to act on behalf of the children and families whose stories remain unfinished. It’s time to act on behalf of the over 100 lives taken every day by guns, in acts of violence that don’t make news headlines but change families forever. It’s time for a Senate vote to see who stands with American families that want to protect their right to live.

I have a simple question: What are we waiting for? The refusal to act — the cowering in fear of big money — is perhaps the greatest cruelty of all.

As a lifelong sportsman and gun owner, as a father, and now as the head of Brady PAC, it’s difficult to reconcile Senate inaction with the will of law-abiding gun owners, concerned parents, teachers, law enforcement and most of the public at large. It is also difficult to understand a failure to put bills on the Senate floor when this perspective hits so close to home.

Plenty of senators and representatives get it.

Certainly those members who hid beneath seats in the House Chamber or fled the Senate during the violent insurrection of the Capitol on Jan. 6 should get it.

If not, they could ask Reps. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.), Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) and Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), three survivors of gun violence.

They could have a conversation with former member of Congress Gabby Giffords who now leads a bipartisan national movement after being shot in an assassination attempt while meeting with constituents. They could even talk to Republican members who were targeted during morning baseball practice.

There unfortunately is no shortage of incidents and plenty of context for Congress to understand the harm that guns are doing to our communities and to our families.

And yet, here we are. Mass shootings are only increasing, and the Senate remains silent.

The NRA has pulled out all the stops for its response to Congress’s attempt to curb gun violence, including a $2 million ad campaign to oppose background checks that have support on both sides of the aisle. These checks keep guns out of the hands of people we all agree should not have them.

The NRA and its A-rated disciples instead cite mental health without ever bothering to pass any actual legislation to address it. The NRA will selectively read parts of the Second Amendment, while willfully ignoring the full picture — the thousands of Americans who die from gun violence every year.

It’s time for a Senate vote for the children who take active shooter drills, for any parent who has ever had to identify their child’s gunshot body, for the minority communities disproportionately impacted by gun violence and for any American who lives in fear when they go to the grocery store or to a movie theater.

This isn’t difficult. These policies are well-supported by gun owners and non-gun owners across the nation. Our namesakes, Jim and Sarah Brady, found a bipartisan way to get this done three decades ago when gun violence was not the public health epidemic that it is today.

Brian Lemek is a gun owner, sportsman and the executive director of Brady PAC.

View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

221K+
Followers
21K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabby Giffords
Person
Sarah Brady
Person
Steven Horsford
Person
Veronica Escobar
Person
Lucy Mcbath
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Shooting#Thoughts And Prayers#Gun Ownership#Gun Violence#Public Violence#The Nra#The U S Senate#Americans#The House Chamber#Congress Gabby Giffords#House#Senate Action#Law Abiding Gun Owners#Senate Inaction#Survivors#Senators#Mass Shootings#Republican Members#Change Families
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
San Jose, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Editorial | Overcome the ‘sameness’ of senseless gun violence

Innocent people massacred. Shooter with anger and resentment issues. A well-regulated militia. On Wednesday in San Jose, nine people died of gunshots fired by Samuel Cassidy, a 57-year-old VTA maintenance worker. Law enforcement authorities said Thursday he was armed with three semi-automatic handguns and 11 ammunition magazines each holding 12 rounds, making them high-capacity magazines that are illegal in California. The shooter killed himself as sheriff’s deputies closed in.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Letter: Gun Violence

Bullets are flying almost daily in many different cities for many reasons and for no reason! How long before you, your family or loved ones, your friends or neighbors must duck and cover? Or can't, and die?. There can be no excuse for not banning assault weapons, making background checks...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

Florida’s senators need to find the courage to act on gun violence | Opinion

Our society has accepted gun violence as a way of life for far too long, but now more than ever, we need leaders who will take action. For me, fighting gun violence is personal. I lost my father to gun violence, so I know the deep pain one has when losing a family member so horrifically and suddenly. I have grown close to the families of those who lost loved ones in hate-fueled mass shootings that have occurred in the heart of Latino communities, like Orlando’s Pulse nightclub and Parkland. And as a Latina immigrant, I am keenly aware of how gun violence disproportionately impacts people of color in Florida and abroad.
Congress & CourtsMilford Daily News

Push Congress to enact these sensible gun reform measures

For more years than it is comfortable to count, the National Rifle Association and its abettors in Washington have forestalled even the most sensible efforts to confront our national scourge of gun violence. But at the moment, the NRA is on the ropes as an institution. Its problems include a...
Violent CrimesKTBS

The great debate on gun violence

Since George Floyd's murder, there have been two distinct conversations about public safety in America. One has focused on how policing disproportionately harms communities of color, particularly Black men. The other has focused on gun violence, which also disproportionately harms Black men. Commentators have increasingly speculated about whether these two...
Denver, COWestword

Op-Ed: What Are the Answers to American Gun Violence?

The 2020-2021 school year, with instruction in remote settings, brought more challenges than most school years. Additionally, civic engagement grew more important than ever, as movements for racial justice gained momentum and democracy was threatened from multiple fronts. What was a teacher to do? While it sometimes seemed scary or counterintuitive, an important action was to get out of the way. Yes, teachers need to build strong relationships and provide rigorous lessons to scholars in order to prepare them for an unknown future, but teachers also need to let scholars engage and grow without interfering and stunting that progress. Therefore, having the scholars conduct research and write op-eds on topics important to them carried more weight and impact this year than in years past. Here is one of the essays that came out of that process this past school year. — Samson Patton, teacher, STRIVE Prep RISE in Green Valley Ranch.
Columbia, MOColumbia Missourian

It's time for Columbia to stop gun violence

The violence we are witnessing in Columbia has taken a particularly personal effect on our family. The death of 24-year-old Junous O. Kelly shocked and horrified us, as we had known him since he was a baby. In fact, we called him our “godson.”. I offer our deepest condolences to...
Forsyth County, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Our view: Curbing gun violence

A very important meeting is scheduled to take place today between Mayor Allen Joines, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson and City Council Member James Taylor Jr., the chairman of the city's public safety committee. The topic couldn’t be more serious: the city and county’s escalating gun violence. We need them to find some solid solutions to this growing problem.
San Jose, CAKFOR

Senate panel grills Biden’s ATF nominee on gun control

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The mass shooting at a rail yard in San Jose, California has once again renewed the conversation about gun control on Capitol Hill. The shooting also comes as the Senate considers confirmation of a new director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. President Joe Biden’s...
U.S. Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Biden Gun Proposal Stands a Chance, If It’s Not About Guns (1)

A proposal from President Joe Biden to address a surge in firearm-related deaths nationwide may stand a chance of garnering Republican support—if he can convince them it isn’t gun control. As part of his initial infrastructure plan, Biden asked Congress in March for an extra $5 billion for community violence...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats introduce bill to close existing gun loopholes and prevent mass shootings

Eight House Democrats unveiled legislation on Wednesday aiming to close existing gun law loopholes and prevent mass shootings. Rep. Val Demings 's (D-Fla.) office said in a statement that the lawmakers' goal is to move “swiftly on a package of common-sense efforts to close obvious loopholes in America’s gun laws, prevent mass shootings, and protect law enforcement officers and the public from high-powered, rapid-firing and untraceable weapons.”
Presidential Electionoutdoorchannelplus.com

Biden Surrounds Himself with Anti-Gunners

We’ve reported several times in the past how President Joe Biden, backed by Democrats in Congress, has launched an all-out assault on the Second Amendment and law-abiding gun owners. Along the way, he’s also worked hard to surround himself with anti-gun activists in key cabinet positions. And the current makeup...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Rules-based international order must begin at home

President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Tony Blinken preach a rule-based international order as the cornerstone of United States foreign policy. Blinken declared to Chinese officials: “Our administration is committed to leading with diplomacy to advance the interests of the United States and to strengthen the rules-based international order … The alternative to a rules-based order is a world in which might makes right and winners take all, and that would be a far more violent and unstable world for all of us.”
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas pension bill plays politics with retirees' money

Stewardship of retirement investments is a truly sacred undertaking to secure the assets that will fund a retiree’s golden years. These assets are invested to ensure that the resources will be there in retirement to provide for needs such as food, shelter and increasing health care and assisted living requirements when someone is no longer able to work.
Congress & CourtsWarren Tribune Chronicle

Investigate the Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

Some children are afraid of the dark; some adults are afraid of the light. Sadly, too many GOP members of Congress are afraid of the light. They fear the facts that would surface from a comprehensive, bipartisan investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — the most catastrophic attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Markey: 'Gun crime' a convenient cover for senseless behavior

I was 14 years old when I got my first gun — a .410 for rabbit hunting and target shooting. But for many years before my father handed me that single-shot firearm, there were countless lessons in the safe handling of guns. There was the oft-repeated foundational edict of every...