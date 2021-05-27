Cancel
Stocks

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 8 days ago

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 61,648 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 893.26 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.

www.sharecast.com
Marketswealthbriefing.com

What's New In Investments, Funds? Legal & General Investment Management

The latest offerings in investments, such as funds and structured products, and other notable developments. Exposing investors to the “significant growth potential” of digital payment technologies, Legal & General Investment Management has launched the L&G Digital Payments UCITS ETF. The ETF will provide thematic exposure to payment acquirer and card...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Shares Down 1.2%

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 211.45 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.78). Approximately 554,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,141,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.81).
Financial ReportsShareCast

Issue of Equity

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') The Company announces that it has issued 50,000 new Ordinary shares of 5 pence each fully paid for cash at a price of 746 pence per share under its Ordinary share Block Listing facility for share issues made in connection with the prospectus published on 30 June 2020. These Ordinary shares rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing Ordinary shares.
BusinessShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
MarketsShareCast

Issue of Equity & Total Voting Rights

On 4 June 2021 Smithson Investment Trust plc (the "Company") issued from its block listing authority 300,000 new Ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 1,695.00 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue. The shares were issued at a premium to the last published net asset value per share.
StocksLife Style Extra

Share Buyback

Malin Corporation plc ('Malin' or 'the Company') Malin Corporation plc announces that on 4 June 2021 it purchased 125,000 ordinary shares of €0.001 each in the issued share capital of the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at €6.50 per share for cancellation. Following the above, the total number of Ordinary Shares in...
StocksLife Style Extra

Diageo Regulatory News (DGE)

Diageo plc ('Diageo') announces today that it has purchased 98,101 of its ordinary shares of 28 101/108 pence each on the London Stock Exchange and other recognised investment exchanges from UBS AG London Branch as follows. Such purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by Diageo on 12 May 2021, as announced on 12 May 2021:
BusinessShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

From: The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust PLC. On 04 June 2021, The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company") purchased 31,284 ordinary shares of 25p to be held in Treasury at a price of 1,046.91p per share. The Company's issued share capital consists of 31,413,663 ordinary shares, of...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Baronsmead Vt Regulatory News (BVT)

To achieve long-term investment returns for private investors by investing primarily in a diverse portfolio of UK growth businesses, whether unquoted or traded on AIM. The Board of Baronsmead Venture Trust plc (the "Company") announces that the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary Shares at 31 May 2021 was 82.95p per share.
BusinessShareCast

Appointment of Administrators

Antony Batty and Hugh Jesseman announce that they have been appointed as joint administrators over Iconic Labs Plc following an unsatisfied demand for payment from Iconic Labs' secured creditor. The joint administrators will consult with the appropriate bodies to suspend trading in the shares and also confirm that the General Meeting of Iconic Labs scheduled for 15 June 2021 will now no longer take place. The joint administrators will make further announcements in due course.
BusinessShareCast

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 3 June 2021 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 20,000 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 4,860 pence per share. The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 14,937,463 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares...
MarketsShareCast

Dividend - determination of currency amounts

Interim dividend for 2021 - determination of currency amounts. 3 June 2021 - According to the announcement of EVRAZ plc on 15 April 2021, the Company declared an interim dividend for 2021 of US$0.20 per share. The dividend will be paid on 25 June 2021 to shareholders who were on the register on 28 May 2021.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Share buyback programme of up to €50 million

("RHI Magnesita" the "Company" or the "Group") RHI Magnesita N.V. (the "Company") announces that on 3 June 2021 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares, represented by depositary interests, of one euro each pursuant to its €50 million share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 5 May 2021 (the "Programme").
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.26. Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse...
Marketskalkinemedia.com

UK service sector reported decent growth in May 2021

US Markets: Broader indices in the United States traded on a mixed note - particularly, the S&P 500 index traded 8.62 points or 0.20 per cent lower at 4,199.50, Dow Jones Industrial Average Index surged by 44.51 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 34,644.89, and the technology benchmark index Nasdaq Composite traded lower at 13,635.49, down by 120.84 points or 0.88 per cent against the previous day close (at the time of writing - 11:50 AM ET).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. A number of other institutional...