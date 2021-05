ITRK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,666.67 ($74.04).