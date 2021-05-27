Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Lovi Assumi News Northeast Video: Lovi Assumi Rape Case Culprits Name Images details explored!

By Alisha
getindianews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA piece of horrible news is seeking the attention of the country which forces us to thinks that even in the midst of such calamities, the humanity of people has died. Most of you already watched a video that is currently going viral on the various platforms of social media in which a northeastern woman is getting physically exploit. In the video, the face of the arraigns is clearly visible. This offensive video is explaining that few people of Rajasthan particularly in Jodhpur where a north Eastern girl who is basically from Nagaland had lately committed suicide. Kiran Rijiju the minister of Union Sports and Youth Affairs has declined that this video is not linked with the incident of Jodhpur.

getindianews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Alcohol#Committed Suicide#Viral Video#Video News#Niuland#Christian#Assam Police#Jodhpur Suicide Case#District Jodhpur#Dimapur#Natural Suicide#Horrible News#Dead Body#Rajasthan Unit#Nagaland#Bangalore#Arunachal Pradesh Mp#North East#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
Country
India
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Sex Crimesgetindianews.com

Nagaland Jodhpur Viral Video: Woman Being Gang-Raped, Victim not from Nagaland, Explained Details!

There has been a video that is going viral on the internet on the social media platforms about a girl who is being seen brutally assaulted by a bunch of rapists who have assaulted her multiple times and it has been suggested by many that the girl in the video was the late Lovikali Sumi, who was a resident of Nagaland and a girl who committed suicide in Rajasthan in Jodhpur where she used to work, people are clearly frustrated because of what they have seen and they are showing on the internet that the people who are in the video should be found as soon as possible and should be hanged, it is pretty clear what the people want and it seems like that the case has been come into notice by the authorities.
Public Safetythunderboltradio.com

New details in case of missing Martin man

New details have been released in the case of a missing Martin man. Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says 29-year-old Jimmy Irby was reported missing Friday, May 21, when his wife, Jessica Irby, told Patrolman Rachel Green that she last saw her husband the previous day around 11:00 at a hotel next to Discovery Park in Union City.
Worldkeralakaumudi.com

Youth thrashed, tonsured by girl’s kin, video goes viral

​​​​​JABALPUR: A video of a youth being thrashed, tonsured and paraded after being garlanded with shoes went viral in Jabalpur. Police said the victim had allegedly gifted a phone to a minor girl. The family of the girl assaulted the youth, said police. — CSP Bargi Ravi Chauhan said, “Rajkumar Jharia, a resident of Bufwani village had befriended a minor girl. Rajkumar gifted her a mobile phone. When the family members of the girl came to know about this, they summoned the youth and his cousin to their house on May 22 and beat them up.”
Behind Viral Videos24newshd.tv

TikToker arrested for uploading girl students video

Police have arrested a TikToker who uploaded a video on the famous social media platform of the schoolgirls, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Thursday. Reportedly, a man filmed some girl students who were going to school in a rickshaw in Mandi Bahauddin and uploaded the clip on TikTok. DPO Mandi...
WorldThe Daily Star

Spreading extremism: Mufti Amir Hamza gives confessional statement

Mufti Amir Hamza, a well-known speaker on Islam, confessed to a magistrate today that he was involved with misinterpreting religion and spreading extremism through waz mahfils. Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan recorded his confessional statement after Investigation Officer Kazi Mizanur Rahman, an inspector of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime...
Societyarise.tv

Zambian Authorities Arrest Doctors Over Strike Plan’

Members of the resident doctors association in Zambia are being arrested by the Police after their leadership announced a strike on Friday. The Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) is demanding the recruitment of 500 doctors and payment of salary arrears, among other issues, according to its president Dr Brian Sampa.
Worldpreciouskashmir.com

Mufti Nazir Ahmad delivers lecture to CUK students

Srinagar: Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qasmi from Darul Ulum Rahimiyah Bandipora, delivered an online lecture on the topic “Pandemic and Islam,” to the students and scholars of Departments of Religious Studies and Politics and Governance. Addressing the students and faculty members, Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qasmi, said the Covid-19 pandemic has thrown...
Celebritiesmelodyinter.com

Police probing Instagram post critical of Johor Sultan

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — The police are conducting investigations into a post on the Instagram account of the mother of a popular celebrity found to have allegedly criticised the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar. Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said the investigation was conducted after...
Public Healthnewslivetv.com

Liquor shops in Uttar Pradesh town: No Covid vaccine certificate, no sale

Guwahati: Liquor sellers in Saifai, a town in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district, have put up posters outside their shops saying alcohol will only be sold to those with a Covid vaccination certificate. According to a report published in Indian Express, they claimed that the area’s Sub-Divisional Magistrate has instructed them...
Celebritiessharecaster.com

As Kerala takes over Clubhouse; Tamil Nadu owns Twitter Spaces [details]

Clubhouse opened a new way of communication that goes beyond statuses, tweets and photos. Giving people the ability to connect through live audio conversations, Clubhouse rose to fame and soon after its clones followed. Twitter was among those who came up with Clubhouse-rival and called it Spaces, which has gained immense popularity since its debut earlier this month. And it looks like both Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces have grown favourite in two southern states. Kerala picks Clubhouse while Tamil Nadu sides with Twitter Spaces.
Public Safetythefederal.com

Father of Manipuri climate activist arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Polices Special Cell arrested the father of a Manipuri climate activist on the charges of forgery and cheating, officials said on Monday. The arrested person has been identified as Kanarjit Kangujam, they said. The Manipur Police had put in a request with the Delhi Police for help to...
Public Safetynewslivetv.com

Arrested Dhubri DSP sent to 5-day police remand

GUWAHATI: A special court in Guwahati sent Dhubri deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of border branch Jatin Kumar Das to 5-day police custody. Rafikul Parmanik who was arrested along with the Assam police DSP has also been sent to police remand for 5 days. A case under 120(B)/409 of the...
Sex Crimesthefederal.com

Former AIADMK minister booked for rape, cheating

A case of rape and cheating has been filed against former AIADMK minister M Manikandan based on the complaint of a Malaysia-born actor who has accused him of sexually exploiting her under the pretext of marriage. The woman filed an FIR in this regard at the Adyar All-Women Police Station...
Public Safetyshethepeople.tv

Climate Activist Licypriya Kangujam’s Father Arrested For ‘Forgery’

Kanarjit Kangujam, the father of nine-year-old Manipuri climate activist Licypriya Kangujam, was arrested on Sunday in connection with a fraud case. A Special Cell of the Delhi Police in a joint operation with Manipur Police has arrested Kanarjit Kangujam for forgery. Kungujam, who is reportedly a self-proclaimed youth leader from Manipur is known as Dr KK Singh. He is climate activist Licypriya’s father and is facing the charges of “forgery and cheating”, Eastmojo reported.
Public Safetynewspotng.com

Bandits kill 4 in Kaduna community

Bandits have reportedly killed four people in an attack carried out at Goska community in Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said the bandits killed two males and two females in the attack and also left one person injured.
Accidentssamachar-news.com

Aligarh hooch tragedy: Death toll climbs to 11, police arrests 10 people involved in trade of illicit liquor | India News

Aligarh: The toll in the Aligarh hooch tragedy climbed to 36 on Monday with 11 more deaths being confirmed by the district authorities amid apprehension that it may rise further. Viscera samples of 35 other people, who are suspected to have died after consuming spurious liquor, have been sent for examination to confirm the cause of death, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Bhanu Pratap Kalyani said.