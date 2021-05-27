Lovi Assumi News Northeast Video: Lovi Assumi Rape Case Culprits Name Images details explored!
A piece of horrible news is seeking the attention of the country which forces us to thinks that even in the midst of such calamities, the humanity of people has died. Most of you already watched a video that is currently going viral on the various platforms of social media in which a northeastern woman is getting physically exploit. In the video, the face of the arraigns is clearly visible. This offensive video is explaining that few people of Rajasthan particularly in Jodhpur where a north Eastern girl who is basically from Nagaland had lately committed suicide. Kiran Rijiju the minister of Union Sports and Youth Affairs has declined that this video is not linked with the incident of Jodhpur.getindianews.com