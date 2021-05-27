newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Acting as Idaho Governor, Lt. Gov. McGeachin Signs Executive Order on Mask Mandates

By Benito Baeza
Posted by 
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-While Gov. Brad Little is out-of-the state the lieutenant governor has signed an executive order terminating mask mandates in Idaho. Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin posted to her social media account a copy of Executive Order No. 2021-07 "Terminating Mask Mandates Based on The COVID-19 Emergency" Thursday morning. The order only impacts the state government and "political subdivisions" such as public schools, public universities and city/county governments. It would then not have an impact on private businesses or organizations. The order also excludes any federal building, hospital, or health care facility.

983thesnake.com
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Mcgeachin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Order#Health And Safety#Lieutenant Governor#State Secretary#Executive Secretary#State Governments#Klix#Republican#The Governor S Office#Idahoans#Little S Office#Lt Gov Mcgeachin#Mask Mandates#Governors#Public Schools#Idaho Tonight#Public Universities#State Lawrence Denney#Emergency#Acting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Scott Bedke Plans to be Lt. Governor of Idaho

It’s not like he’s an unknown quantity. Scott Bedke is already one of the most powerful Republicans in Idaho. His announcement was anticipated. Several weeks ago another prominent Republican told me the Speaker planned to switch chambers. Because the Lt. Governor presides over the State Senate. People I define as...
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

An Idaho Liberal is Wounded by Conservative Neighbors

Please tell the liberals to stop whining. I’ve called four states home. The first three were very liberal. Or at least the politics were left-leaning. In all three places I lived in communities that were heavily Republican when it came to party registration. We were outnumbered by a wide margin statewide. It didn’t ruin my life.
Shoshone, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Construction on U.S. 93 East of Shoshone Starts June 1

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-Work on U.S. Highway 93 east of Shoshone will start June 1, on a 12 mile section of roadway. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced work will rehabilitate the base of the highway and will be resurfaced to provide a smoother ride for drivers. Knife River Corporation has been given the contract worth $7 million. ITD officials said the project will use new and existing materials to help the roadway last longer. Part of the project will also reconstruct the E 20 North intersection, with updated curves and realignment to meet current standards. Construction will force traffic into one lane of travel requiring flaggers and pilot cars to guide motorists through.
PoliticsPosted by
98.3 The Snake

129 Southern Idaho Water Users Warned of Curtailment

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Ground water pumpers in the Magic Valley and eastern Idaho have been given notice of possible water curtailment this June if they are not part of a water mitigation plan. The Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) announced Wednesday that letters had been sent to 129 ground...
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

A Third Snake River Canyon Bridge Just Got a Lot Closer

Many believe it would never happen during their lifetimes. Next week, a very big step will be taken to get the process of a third bridge over the Snake River Canyon in motion. A ceremony is planned at the Twin Falls Visitor’s Center. It’s located along the canyon rim on the north side of the city and the south side of the big ditch.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Makeover of Idaho 25 in East Jerome County Begins June 1

EDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-The rehabilitation of Idaho Highway 25 from Eden to the interstate begins on June 1. Crews will be working from milepost 18, which is about four miles west of Eden, to Interstate 84 in Jerome County, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. The roadway will be pulverized, then...
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Helen’s Place in Rogerson Idaho is Heavenly

Sometimes what seems like bad news leads us to a pleasant surprise. Sometimes the packaging doesn’t give us a clear view of the present inside. I had a delightful time this week having lunch in Rogerson, Idaho. At Helen’s Place at Rogerson Service. We had planned lunch at another location. When we arrived, a sign in the door announced the place was now closed Mondays. Due to the ongoing labor shortage.
Salmon, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Young Grizzly Bear Sighting Confirmed Near Salmon

SALMON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife officials confirmed video recorded in 2020 near Salmon is that of a young roaming grizzly bear rarely seen in the area. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, video provided to the department by a sportsman in the spring of 2020 is indeed that of a sub-adult male grizzly. Idaho Fish and Game verified the video and the location was on the Continental Divide southeast of Salmon. Officials said in a statement that the same bear is likely not in the area anymore. Sub-adult males are known to travel long distances at times.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Environmentalists Challenge Idaho Wolf Hunt

It’s a contrarian view on wolves. The Center for Biological Diversity is taking a position against a planned wolf hunt in Idaho. Last weekend I saw an essay written by a lawyer for the organization. Her name is Andrea Zaccardi. She argues there is very little livestock depredation caused by wolves. She also believes the animals may in the long run be more of a benefit to Idaho.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Why a Marriage Between Idaho and Rural Oregon Isn’t Far-Fetched

These aren’t ordinary times. I’ve been listening for months as callers tell me the marriage between rural Oregon and Idaho won’t ever happen. It’s just too complex. Legislators in Salem don’t want to let taxable people fade away. They don’t want to lose representation in the United States House of Representatives. Anyhow, they can outvote the unruly Republicans in the eastern portion of the state.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Republican Ed Humphreys Plans to be Idaho’s Next Governor

I called Ed Humphreys a self-made man. It’s a good description. He’s only in his 30s and has a thriving financial consultancy business. His background is strictly blue collar. After bouncing around the west doing jobs many people would never want, he put himself through college and settled in Idaho. A few years ago he began taking an interest in politics. His clients talked about their own political concerns and he decided he needed to get involved.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

DEFCON 1: Idaho Property Tax Crisis Explodes

There’s a possibility Idaho legislators could be going back to work this summer. Not for the reason some expected. When the House of Representatives recessed instead of adjourning, it allowed the House to come back and work distribution of relief money from the federal government. If needed. The Senate adjourned, but if House is back in session, the Senate will need to return within a couple of days.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Hatcheries Reopen to the Public

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The public will now be able to visit Idaho fish hatcheries once again after the COVID-19 pandemic closed them off to non-employees. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced Wednesday the public will once again be able to visit and tour hatchery facilities across the state. The hatcheries were closed off to the public beginning the spring of 2020 when the COVID-19 virus resulted in the stay-at-home order and resulted in the closure of many state agencies to close access off to the public.
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Idaho won't disclose vaccination rates in long-term care facilities

In late March, Matt Johnson's company took out a newspaper advertisement. "Not every retirement community in our area can say that nearly 100% of their staff and residents chose to be vaccinated, but Lincoln Court can." Then, a leading assisted living facility regulator praised him for doing what seemed impossible.