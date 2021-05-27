Acting as Idaho Governor, Lt. Gov. McGeachin Signs Executive Order on Mask Mandates

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-Work on U.S. Highway 93 east of Shoshone will start June 1, on a 12 mile section of roadway. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced work will rehabilitate the base of the highway and will be resurfaced to provide a smoother ride for drivers. Knife River Corporation has been given the contract worth $7 million. ITD officials said the project will use new and existing materials to help the roadway last longer. Part of the project will also reconstruct the E 20 North intersection, with updated curves and realignment to meet current standards. Construction will force traffic into one lane of travel requiring flaggers and pilot cars to guide motorists through.