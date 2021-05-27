Cancel
Eric Carle Net Worth 2021: The author of ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ Eric Carle Passed Away!

By Kritika Kumari
getindianews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother saddest news is coming into the headlines that are related to an author and illustrator whose name is Eric Carle passed away on 23 May 2021. He took his last breath at his home. He was the most famous and well-known author and illustrator who was mainly known for his book titled “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” The author has earned so much popularity and fame for his writing as she wrote some amazing books which sold over millions of copies. The author lived a luxurious and respectable life till his death. After his death, his family members are saddened and going through a tough time. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

