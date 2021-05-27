Eric Carle Net Worth 2021: The author of ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ Eric Carle Passed Away!

I don’t remember how I met her under the nickname @thebibliotheque in the vastness of the Bookstagram community, but when I saw Elena launching her debut novel, I thought there might have been a chance I would like to read it, which by itself was already a curious occurrence since I haven’t experienced any craving for a romance book for quite a long time. However, by the time the launch of The Spanish Love Deception, I couldn’t wait to lay my hands on it. There was no particular reason for me to want it so badly, but I did, and I did not expect the novel to be anything exceptionally mind-blowing. It did absolutely not disappoint! In fact, the impression it made was totally opposite—surprise, astonishment, and amazement.