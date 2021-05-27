Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Rodgers Stalemate, The GB Draft, and an NFC North Prediction: An Interview with Paul Bretl

vikingsgazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, I reached out to Paul Bretl (who is on Twitter), a Green Bay Packers writer for Dairyland Express (great name for a Wisconsin sports site). I wanted to get a perspective on how things are going for our NFC North rival. I’ve written about the Packers before, but my purple goggles can sometimes get in the way of an objective analysis. As a result, I thought that getting Mr. Bretl’s perspectives would be helpful. I hit him with five questions, and he provided some great insight. The questions, in case it isn’t obvious, are in bold; Mr. Bretl’s answers are included below. Enjoy.

vikingsgazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Runyan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Packers#Nfc North#Nfl Football#League Football#The Rodgers Stalemate#The Gb Draft#Nfc North Prediction#Dairyland Express#Mvp#Rb#Dvoa#Tampa Bay#Tvg#Mr Bretl#Packers Draft Picks#Draft Night#Offensive Line Depth#Vikings Fans#Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLseehafernews.com

Packers Get First In-Person Look At Rookies During Minicamp

The Green Bay Packers coaching staff got its first in-person look at the rookies during last weekend’s minicamp. Nine draft picks, seven undrafted free agents, nine futures contract players and three players trying out were part of the activities. At the end of the minicamp, the team had seen enough...
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Packers sign former Virginia quarterback Kurt Benkert

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers signed Kurt Benkert on Monday in their latest attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers' future with the team remains unclear. Green Bay has signed both Benkert and Blake Bortles — the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft...
NFLchatsports.com

Packers rookie DL T.J. Slaton is a rare athlete for his size

The Green Bay Packers started rookie minicamp on Friday, and one player is already sticking out. Standing at 6-4 and weighing almost 330 pounds, defensive lineman Tedarrell “T.J.” Slaton is a guy you can’t help but notice out on the practice field. Upon his selection on day three of the 2021 NFL Draft, he immediately became the heaviest player on the roster.
NFLwglr.com

No answers on Rodgers, BUT the Packers signed another QB

GREEN BAY, Wis. — We’re still not sure what’s going on with Aaron Rodgers and his situation with the Packers, but Green Bay keeps adding to its quarterbacks room. Just days after signing Blake Bortles, the team signed Kurt Benkert, who tweeted a picture of himself signing the contract. ESPN confirmed the addition to the team.
NFLUCSD Guardian

Post-Draft Keys to Success for Each NFC Team

With the NFL Draft in the books and a long wait ahead for the next season, we’re taking a look at the most important areas for each team to focus on to improve their chances. Last week, we covered the AFC, and this week, the NFC. DALLAS COWBOYS: Adequate rushing...
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Imagining a Giants-Packers Aaron Rodgers trade blockbuster

Aaron Rodgers to the Giants is not as crazy as it seems when you first say it out loud. In fact, the idea of the reigning NFL MVP being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Giants in a spring or summer blockbuster before training camp shouldn’t be ruled out.
NFLYardbarker

'Respect' issue reportedly at center of Aaron Rodgers-Packers rift

It seemed at one point like the issues between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have at least something to do with the star quarterback’s contract situation. The more we learn, however, the less believable that is. Peter King of NBC Sports spoke with Packers wide receiver Davante Adams...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Packers Have 1 Telling Demand In Aaron Rodgers Trade

The Green Bay Packers do not want to trade Aaron Rodgers – obviously – but the NFC North franchise could have its hand forced as we get closer to the 2021 season. Rodgers has reportedly threatened to sit out of the 2021 season – or retire from football – if he doesn’t get his trade wish. That could force the Packers to make a move that they don’t want to pull the trigger on.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Packers To Insist On QB As Part Of Aaron Rodgers Trade?

As of the time of this writing, the Packers have given no public indication that they are planning to capitulate to Aaron Rodgers‘ trade demands. Given the state of the relationship between Rodgers and the team, however, Green Bay brass has certainly had internal conversations about what such a seismic trade would entail.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Schedule Makers Have Telling Aaron Rodgers Admission

The NFL released its complete 2021 regular season schedule last week. The Green Bay Packers are among the teams with several primetime games. The Packers open the season with a 4:25 p.m. E.T. game against the Saints. Green Bay then takes on Detroit on Monday night in Week 2. In Week 3, the Packers will take on the 49ers in a Sunday Night Football clash.
NFLCBS Sports

NFL scheduling team says Aaron Rodgers situation had them 'nervous' with choosing Packers prime-time games

The NFL storyline everyone continues to be fascinated by is the ongoing situation between the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback. Aaron Rodgers, the league's reigning MVP, has yet to address the situation himself, but reports claim he told people within the Packers organization that he does not want to return to the team and desires a trade. The Packers are adamant that they will not be trading Rodgers, but this is still a worrisome situation for the franchise.
NFLwtaq.com

LaFleur Answers Questions On Packers QB Drama

GREEN BAY, WI (WSAU-WRN) – The Green Bay Packers’ 2021 Draft Class and Undrafted Free Agents met at the team’s facility this weekend for their first official rookie mini-camp and walkthroughs. But of course, it wasn’t the players in attendance that the media wanted to talk about after the proceedings were done.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

What Brett Favre Has Said About The Aaron Rodgers Situation

Brett Favre knows a thing or two about leaving Green Bay following a sensational career with the Packers. The Hall of Fame quarterback played for the New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings following a lengthy stint in Green Bay. Could Aaron Rodgers do the same?. The Packers’ current star...
NFLFox11online.com

Packers sign QB Kurt Benkert

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Packers have added another quarterback to their roster. The team officially announced the signing of Kurt Benkert on Monday. Benkert previously tweeted a photo of his contract signing on Saturday. Benkert is a second-year player out of Virginia. He originally signed with the...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Predicting 5 toughest opponents for Packers in 2021

The NFL unveiled its new 17-game, 18-week regular-season schedule last Wednesday night. Here is an early look at the toughest matchups facing the Green Bay Packers in 2021:. The Cardinals were a talented but inconsistent 8-8 team last year. This year, they could be vastly improved. Over the offseason, they added edge rusher J.J. Watt, center Rodney Hudson, linebacker Zaven Collins and wide receiver Rondale Moore. Quarterback Kyler Murray is also entering his third NFL season with the best supporting cast he’s had. With wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Murray and Moore, this offense will be difficult to stop.