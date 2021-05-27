The Rodgers Stalemate, The GB Draft, and an NFC North Prediction: An Interview with Paul Bretl

Recently, I reached out to Paul Bretl (who is on Twitter), a Green Bay Packers writer for Dairyland Express (great name for a Wisconsin sports site). I wanted to get a perspective on how things are going for our NFC North rival. I’ve written about the Packers before, but my purple goggles can sometimes get in the way of an objective analysis. As a result, I thought that getting Mr. Bretl’s perspectives would be helpful. I hit him with five questions, and he provided some great insight. The questions, in case it isn’t obvious, are in bold; Mr. Bretl’s answers are included below. Enjoy.