Senator Chuck Schumer and Bank of America Vice Chairman Anne Finucane join CLEANPOWER Speaker Lineup
Schumer and Finucane join all-star lineup of speakers including John Kerry, Gina McCarthy, Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), Richard Glick, and Andrew Steer. WASHINGTON DC – Following last week’s exciting speaker announcements, the American Clean Power Association (ACP) is thrilled to add Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Bank of America Vice Chairman Anne Finucane to the list of VIP speakers at the CLEANPOWER 2021 Virtual Summit. ACP also just announced additional CLEANPOWER panels on 100% Clean Power by 2035, Unlocking Hybrid Project Opportunities, Maximizing Transmission Lines, and more.cleanpower.org