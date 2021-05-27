newsbreak-logo
Senator Chuck Schumer and Bank of America Vice Chairman Anne Finucane join CLEANPOWER Speaker Lineup

 3 days ago

Schumer and Finucane join all-star lineup of speakers including John Kerry, Gina McCarthy, Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), Richard Glick, and Andrew Steer. WASHINGTON DC – Following last week’s exciting speaker announcements, the American Clean Power Association (ACP) is thrilled to add Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Bank of America Vice Chairman Anne Finucane to the list of VIP speakers at the CLEANPOWER 2021 Virtual Summit. ACP also just announced additional CLEANPOWER panels on 100% Clean Power by 2035, Unlocking Hybrid Project Opportunities, Maximizing Transmission Lines, and more.

Agriculturecleanpower.org

ACP CEO Heather Zichal Announces Distinguished Lineup for CLEANPOWER Conference

FROM BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO CONGRESSIONAL HEAVYWEIGHTS, CLEANPOWER WILL TELL THE STORY OF BIPARTISAN MOMENTUM FOR CLEAN ENERGY. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy to join Senator Joni Ernst, FERC Chairman Richard Glick, and Bezos Earth Fund’s Andrew Steer in Speaker Lineup.
Agriculturecleanpower.org

Heavy hitters headline CLEANPOWER 2021 speakers

It’s been an exciting day of VIP speaker announcements for the CLEANPOWER 2021 Virtual Conference! John Kerry; former Secretary of State and current Special Presidential Envoy for Climate; Gina McCarthy, White House National Climate Advisor and former head of the Environmental Protection Agency under the Obama administration; Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA); Richard Glick, Chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; and Andrew Steer, President and CEO of the Bezos Earth Fund, will address attendees during the event, happening June 7 – 10, 2021.