Senator Chuck Schumer and Bank of America Vice Chairman Anne Finucane join CLEANPOWER Speaker Lineup

Republicans are lining up to block the creation of an independent panel to investigate the Capitol attack of Jan. 6. But the strategy is not without risks. While sinking the commission would satisfy the Republicans' short-term objective of appeasing former President Trump , it would almost certainly prompt Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to launch a special investigation of her own — one that could play to the long-term advantage of Democrats heading into the 2022 midterms.