What is the job of a paramedic and what are the requirements for certification?

This story is part of Mind Yourself, a series on mental health—why so many men struggle with it, how institutions are addressing it, and practical ways to improve your own. A few years ago, Bob Surratt was working at his desk at San Diego’s Balboa Public Library when he heard a disturbance in the stairwell of the building. As a branch manager who’s worked at the library for two decades, he was used to commotions, but this one was a bit unusual: “I came across a puddle of what appeared to be vomit—it smelled strongly of vodka,” he said. He soon tracked down the source of the puddle, a man who seemed “severely intoxicated.”