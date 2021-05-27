newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

What is the job of a paramedic and what are the requirements for certification?

By EMS1 101
ems1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamedic training is intense and rigorous, but the rewards of serving others can be tremendous — The requirements to be a paramedic are extremely rigorous, so it’s not an undertaking or a career choice to be taken lightly. A paramedic is the highest level of EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) certification. A paramedic's job is to perform advanced life support (ALS), which includes administering IV fluids, injections, medications and performing advanced respiratory procedures. A paramedic also performs many of the same functions as a basic EMT, such as treating wounds, performing CPR, delivering babies, and performing patient assessments.

www.ems1.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#Life And Death#Community Colleges#Basic Life Support#Medical Procedures#Basic Training#Advanced Training#Emergency Treatment#Medical Treatment#Iv#Cpr#Emt Related#Paramedic Training#Emt Training#Clinical Training#Emts#Ambulance Companies#Paramedics#Two Year Degree Programs#Courses
Related
Health Servicesems1.com

EMT-Paramedic

JOB SUMMARY Administers efficient, rapid, quality care and transport to critically ill or injured patients in a dynamic and demanding environment. ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF THE ROLE PROVIDES CRITICAL ARE INTERVENTIONS AND PATIENT TRANSPORT, IN AN INDEPENDENT CAPACITY, TO PROVIDE QUALITY CARE TO A VARIED PATIENT POPULATION. Performs patient assessments and...
Wailuku, HImauinow.com

MEO offers CPR training to deaf community

Deaf and hard of hearing members and supporters of Maui Economic Opportunity’s Maui Independent Living Center received CPR, automated external defibrillator and first aid training on May 6 at MEO in Wailuku. MEO Community Services Director Cassi Yamashita, a certified CPR/AED/First Aid instructor, taught the class with the help of...
Educationems1.com

Should future paramedics be required to obtain associate degrees?

Download this podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud or via RSS feed. In this Inside EMS Podcast episode, co-hosts Chris Cebollero and Kelly Grayson discuss a position paper outlining the idea of requiring future paramedics to have associate degrees. Regardless of where you stand on the topic, join the co-hosts for a...
Accidentsbronx.com

What You Are Required to Do After A Boating Accident

If your boat capsizes, the first thing to do is know whether you need emergency medical. attention. In case the vessel is broken, it is best to climb on floating debris. If anyone is. overboard, help them back to the boat. Before boarding the ship, you should always be on...
Detroit, MICrain's Detroit Business

2021 Health Care Heroes

This year marks 20 years of Crain's Health Care Heroes. And what a year it was. It's a special cohort of winners that reflects the extra mile every health care worker has gone during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here you will meet a pediatric researcher studying MIS-C, the inflammatory syndrome that has emerged in some children who have had COVID; the team that stood up Detroit's first drive-through COVID testing site; and an environmental services leader whose team has stepped up to keep hospital bed spaces available (and elevator buttons sanitized) during several surges of the virus. Other notable achievements include a groundbreaking 11-hour surgery to separate conjoined twins, a study on the effect of iPhones on cardiac devices and a nurse rooting out systemic racism in health care by developing better intake protocols.
Insurance Companieslegalreader.com

What NOT to Do After Suffering a Job-Related Injury

Regardless of whether you have a claim for worker’s compensation, there are several critical mistakes you need to avoid after suffering a job-related injury. If you’ve been injured on the job, making sure you receive financial compensation for your injury will be an important part of the recovery process. Job-related injuries can be expensive, and making sure you can cover your expenses will be important for your long-term health and financial well-being.
Healthbarrie360.com

RVH begins cautious resumption of non-urgent surgery and procedures

From Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) RVH has begun a safe, gradual resumption of non-urgent surgeries and procedures, as new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions continue a steady downward trend across Ontario. The provincial government recently rescinded its directive, issued in mid-April at the height of the pandemic’s...
HealthScranton Times

Heat illnesses need to be monitored and may need medical care

Q: Can you please explain about heat exhaustion and heat stroke? We helped out some hikers a few weeks ago who got into trouble in the mountains here on a hot day. We’re seeing a lot of inexperienced people on the trails this spring and think this is a useful topic.
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

Should Everyone Be Trained In Mental Health First Aid?

This story is part of Mind Yourself, a series on mental health—why so many men struggle with it, how institutions are addressing it, and practical ways to improve your own. A few years ago, Bob Surratt was working at his desk at San Diego’s Balboa Public Library when he heard a disturbance in the stairwell of the building. As a branch manager who’s worked at the library for two decades, he was used to commotions, but this one was a bit unusual: “I came across a puddle of what appeared to be vomit—it smelled strongly of vodka,” he said. He soon tracked down the source of the puddle, a man who seemed “severely intoxicated.”
Health Servicesniagarahealth.on.ca

Niagara Health’s Essential Care Partner Program Reaches 1,600 Participants

Loved ones play an invaluable role in the care of our patients. When visitor restrictions were put in place at Niagara Health to limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep everyone safe, we introduced the Essential Care Partners (ECP) program to ensure our patients would continue to benefit from the support of their loved ones while in the hospital.
Health Servicesgsabusiness.com

Bon Secours taking health care to communities

Bon Secours St. Francis plans to debut a new mobile medial unit soon to give the health system another way to deliver primary care services to communities that aren’t receiving care in sufficient numbers at traditional facilities. The 38-foot customized RV, equipped with two exam rooms, will have a care...
northwestgeorgianews.com

As area pools open for Memorial Day, parents warned about water safety, sanitation

May 28—As area swimming pools open up as warmer weather hits, parents are being advised by health officials to keep water safety in mind. In 2020, Dayton Children's Hospital saw patients from 18 near-drownings and three deaths from drowning. There are also some outbreaks that can stem from germs spread from pools and swimming.
Mental Healthmhealthintelligence.com

mHealth Program Aims to Address Pandemic Stress, Burnout in Nurses

This announcement follows the completion of a successful pilot program by the Arizona Nurses Association, which launched the connected health service in August 2020 to help nurses struggling with pandemic-related mental health concerns. The pilot involved some 4,000 nurses, 75 percent of whom worked in direct patient care and 60 percent of whom worked with COVID-19 patients.
Health Serviceskathmandupost.com

Kanchanpur local units hire doctors for primary health centres

Kanchanpur residents can easily access health care now as most of its primary health care centres have recently hired medical staff. The Primary Health Centre at Dodhara Chandani Municipality has appointed two medical doctors while another doctor for the primary health centre has been hired by Nick Simons Institute, a social organisation working in rural health care.
Healthsamachar-news.com

How to take care of seniors at home | Health News

Caregiving is a demanding and challenging job. It can be stressful, tiring, and overwhelming. But it’s also rewarding to help someone who needs you. The following are helpful tips for how to take care of seniors at home:. Ask the senior if they want to have a caretaker come into...
Mental HealthMySanAntonio

ContinuumCloud Recognizes Mental Health Awareness Month

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) May 29, 2021. ContinuumCloud, a software solutions provider for behavioral health organizations, is taking action to improve mental health. The company is hosting a virtual 5k this weekend to raise awareness for mental health as well as providing Mental Health First Aid training for their employees. In...
Health Servicesnalancaster.com

Functional Health of Lancaster Builds Partnerships with Patients

While working in the conventional internal medicine realm, Dr. Mary Regan, founder of Functional Health of Lancaster, wanted to spend more time with patients and get to the “whys” behind their chronic conditions. Feeling limited by the protocols implemented by large health care organizations, she became intrigued by functional medicine, a root cause approach of evaluating underlying health conditions while also focusing on achieving optimal wellness.