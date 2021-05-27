What Can We Do to Prevent Obesity?

In this Q&A, Nicholas Dugan, MD, discusses the benefits of undergoing bariatric (weight loss) surgery and answers some frequently asked questions about the process. Obesity continues to be a contributing factor to the leading causes of death among adults in the United States year after year. Your risk for developing heart disease or diabetes, or having a stroke are all increased with obesity. Although obesity is rampant in the U.S., this doesn’t mean adults aren’t trying to lose weight. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that nearly half of U.S. adults attempt to lose weight every year. Additionally, Statista reported that three out of the top four New Year’s resolutions for 2021 in the U.S. were to exercise more, eat healthier and lose weight, respectfully.