Among Us PC Game Download
Play with 4-10 players on the web or through neighborhood WiFi as you endeavor to set up your spaceship for takeoff; however, be careful as at least one arbitrary player among the Crew are Impostors set on murdering everybody! Initially made as a gathering game, we suggest playing with companions at a LAN party or web-based utilizing voice visits. Appreciate cross-stage play between Android, iOS, and PC. Win by finishing undertakings to set up the boat or shooting all Impostors. Respond rapidly to fix the impostor’s undermines.thegamerhq.com