Townhomes at Gattis will provide 56 townhomes in a development located at the intersection of Gattis School Road and Joyce Lane in Round Rock. The 7-acre tract is currently being cleared and readied for the housing development’s construction, which is set to conclude in 2023. In 2019 the property was rezoned from single family to multifamily, low density, which limits the number of housing units to 12 per acre and structures to a height of two-and-a-half stories.