How Does Intermittent Fasting Benefit Your Gut?

When it comes to gut health, dairy has received some pretty mixed reviews over the years. Although dairy can help boost your digestive system, it can also negatively affect your gut microbiome (via Healthline). That's because most people are unable to digest dairy. While some people have genetically adapted to be able to digest dairy due to the influx of cow's milk during the agricultural revolution, 75% of adults around the world still lack the lactase enzyme needed to break down lactose in the body. This is known as lactose intolerance. People who are lactose intolerant often experience digestive distress after consuming dairy. Common symptoms include bloating, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.