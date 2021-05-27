How Does Intermittent Fasting Benefit Your Gut?

Grocery workers are still dealing with customer confrontations over masks. Although many grocery store workers have received their vaccines, new regulations allowing vaccinated customers into supermarkets and other establishments maskless are making it easier for unvaccinated shoppers to slip through the cracks. Frontline workers have been expected to both flag and de-escalate such incidences, but many are too burned out and underpaid to engage with angry customers over a year into the pandemic. Grocery store workers have been targets of violence for enforcing pandemic-related protocols, and it's taken a serious toll on their mental health; employees say stronger support from management and firmer restrictions on customer behavior will protect them and improve their mental health. Eater has the scoop.