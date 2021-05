Paul Rudd is an actor known for an array of movies ranging from Clueless to Ant-Man, and he'll soon begin production on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In addition to his acting chops, Rudd is also known for not aging. The actor turned 52 last month, and it's an ongoing joke that he looks the same as he did 20 years ago. However, it appears Rudd is filming a new show called The Shrink Next Door for Apple TV+ and a new photo of him with gray hair is blowing people's minds. According to Variety, Rudd is playing Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf and the series will follow his relationship with patient Martin "Marty" Markowitz, who is being played by Will Ferrell.