NM fire chief resigns while on leave for not having EMT license

ems1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELEN, N.M. — A New Mexico fire chief has resigned about two months after being placed on leave for not having a New Mexico EMT license. Former Belen Fire Chief Bret Ruff resigned last week, acknowledging that he breached his contract with the city that required him to obtain a valid license within six months of his hiring in February 2019, according to the News-Bulletin. Ruff was previously licensed as an EMT in Nevada and said there were delays in having the licensure transferred to New Mexico.

