Rockford jet repair hub hiring as it prepares for influx of work post-pandemic
ROCKFORD — AAR Corp. expects its jet repair and maintenance center to see an influx of work as the economy opens back up after the coronavirus pandemic. The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines is boosting commercial air travel and likely to produce a need for plane maintenance and repairs. That means the maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility — or MRO for short — at the Chicago Rockford International Airport will need more hands on deck.www.rrstar.com