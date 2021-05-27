newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockford, IL

Rockford jet repair hub hiring as it prepares for influx of work post-pandemic

Rockford Register-Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD — AAR Corp. expects its jet repair and maintenance center to see an influx of work as the economy opens back up after the coronavirus pandemic. The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines is boosting commercial air travel and likely to produce a need for plane maintenance and repairs. That means the maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility — or MRO for short — at the Chicago Rockford International Airport will need more hands on deck.

www.rrstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Rockford, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Industry
Rockford, IL
Business
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Industry
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regional Development#Commercial Development#International Operations#General Aviation#International Development#Aar Corp#Mro#Hub#Commercial Air Travel#Overhaul Facility#Facility Operations#Technician#Entry Level Positions#Recruitment#Potential Employees#Company#Economic Development#Incentives#Growth Opportunities#Demand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Rockford, ILWIFR

Chicago Rockford International Airport to get $2.8M for improvements

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The U.S. Department of Transpiration announced nearly $899 million in improvement grants for dozens of airports across the country, including the Chicago Rockford International Airport in Rockford. The local airport will get more than $2.8 million for snow removal equipment and apron expansion. Transportation Secretary Pete...
Rockford, ILRockford Register-Star

In Brief: Business people

ROCKFORD — The Center for Sight & hearing in Rockford recently hired Amber Naqvi, doctor of optometry. The clinic focuses on low vision while also practicing general eye care. Treating people with limited or no vision, the center can maximize remaining vision and help rehabilitate patients. The low vision exams are task-specific and centered on each patient’s individual needs.
Rockford, ILPosted by
1440 WROK

Rockford Doctor Weighs In On New Mask Guidelines

Dr. Norem joins the show every Monday morning at 7:05 to give us the latest on the coronavirus, COVID-19, and the vaccine rollout. Dr. Norem has been joining us pretty much every week for over a year now. He was explaining things during last spring's lockdown, and he's been guiding us all the way through the pandemic. We learn something new from Dr. Norem every week and this week was no exception.
Rockford, IL1440 WROK Radio

Top-Rated Camping Sites Near Rockford

Near Rockford, the top-rated camping sites. I am going to be totally honest with you, I am not a regular camper but I have done it plenty of times to know what's up. I much prefer an RV to sleeping in a tent but I have experienced both. I went...
Illinois Statepontiacdailyleader.com

Weekend numbers indicate Illinois moving closer to Phase 5

It should not take long to see how well the residents of Illinois have reacted to the bridging process as the state moves closer to Phase 5. It is likely there should be data provided by the end week in the form of new cases being reported. If the trend...
Rockford, IL13 WREX-TV

The Bridge Phase brings welcomed relief to those in the wedding industry

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Planning a wedding during a pandemic is no easy task. "It was definitely difficult," says Becca Bartels who works as the Rockford Indoor City Market Events Coordinator. "I feel like it went from being the happiest day of people's lives to being the most stressful experiences. There's been so many phone calls that have started off with 'Oh I've got some bad news we have to adjust once again'."
Rockford, ILRockford Register-Star

When we work together, state of our city is strong

This past Wednesday, we released a short video of my annual State of the City address. And, while the medium was different, the message was not: when we work together, the State of our City is and will continue to be strong. Early in 2020, we faced COVID-19 by responding...
Illinois Statewnns.com

Illinois To End Eviction Moratorium, Launches New Pandemic Rent Relief Program

Illinois’s long moratorium that has prevented landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment of rent during the pandemic will be coming to an end in August. Governor JB Pritzker says the moratorium will be “phased out” over the next several months, with more details to follow. He made the announcement as he unveiled a new $1.5 billion rent relief program to help people catch up on the rent they owe. The program offers one-time grants of up to $25,000, payable directly to landlords. Applicants must show that their financial hardship is directly related to the pandemic and meet other eligibility requirements.
Rockford, ILWIFR

Midway Village hosts First Responders Appreciation Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Midway Village offered free admission to police and first responders along with a chance to see what their workplaces looked like more than a century ago. First responders and their families could check out the museum and take part in a number of activities Sunday afternoon....
Winnebago County, ILWIFR

Winnebago Co. adds 47 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 5.1%

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 47 cases of COVID-19 and one death on Thursday. This brings the total number of cases to 31,251 as of Thursday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 473. The seven-day positivity rate is now 5.1 percent. The health department says 198,706 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.
Rockford, ILPosted by
Q985

Only 3 Rockford Stores Drop Mask Policy After CDC Announcement

This week, the Centers for Disease Control changed their recommendations on wearing masks indoors. If you're fully vaccinated, you don't need to wear one. Thursday (5/13/21), the CDC loosened mask requirements for anyone who has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. If you're vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask indoors, There are still a few places where it is very recommended:
Rockford, ILWIFR

Plant sales for a cause in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Members of Court Street United Methodist Church in Rockford couldn’t be more thankful for this sunny Friday as they try to raise money for much needed upgrades to the building. They’re using the sales from the church’s 16th Annual Garden Bazaar to help fund upgrades to...