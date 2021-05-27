All Around the Area

• Join the Corry Higher Education Council as it commemorates its 30th anniversary during an outdoor celebration event on Friday, June 4, from 5-9 p.m. The event will be located in the parking lot of the Smith Education Center at 221 N. Center St. and held in conjunction with the Downtown Corry Business Association’s First Friday activities. The event will feature food, promotional giveaways, music, virtual tours and Corry Hi-Ed program information. Local band, “Radioactive,” is scheduled to play, weather permitting. The first 50 people will receive a free food/ice cream voucher to the Cluck Truk and Krasa’s Kove and Corry Hi-Ed t-shirt (while supplies last). Learn more about Corry Hi-Ed programs available through its educational partners – Mercyhurst University, Northern Pennsylvania Regional College and Intermediate Unit 5. The Corry Higher Education Council’s 30th anniversary celebration is proudly sponsored by the Corry Hi-Ed board of directors, Corry Community Foundation, Erie County Gaming and Revenue Authority (ECGRA) and the Downtown Corry Business Association.