Corry, PA

All Around the Area

thecorryjournal.com
 2 days ago

• Join the Corry Higher Education Council as it commemorates its 30th anniversary during an outdoor celebration event on Friday, June 4, from 5-9 p.m. The event will be located in the parking lot of the Smith Education Center at 221 N. Center St. and held in conjunction with the Downtown Corry Business Association’s First Friday activities. The event will feature food, promotional giveaways, music, virtual tours and Corry Hi-Ed program information. Local band, “Radioactive,” is scheduled to play, weather permitting. The first 50 people will receive a free food/ice cream voucher to the Cluck Truk and Krasa’s Kove and Corry Hi-Ed t-shirt (while supplies last). Learn more about Corry Hi-Ed programs available through its educational partners – Mercyhurst University, Northern Pennsylvania Regional College and Intermediate Unit 5. The Corry Higher Education Council’s 30th anniversary celebration is proudly sponsored by the Corry Hi-Ed board of directors, Corry Community Foundation, Erie County Gaming and Revenue Authority (ECGRA) and the Downtown Corry Business Association.

www.thecorryjournal.com
Pennsylvania Statethecorryjournal.com

Police Beat

Editor's note: News releases written by Corry City Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Union City Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office are submitted to The Corry Journal, which then publishes the exact information supplied by police. Whether names or other facts of the incident are published depends strictly on what information has been given by the police. The news releases are kept on file at The Journal.
Corry, PAthecorryjournal.com

CMH cuts blue ribbon

About one month after becoming a Blue Zones Project Approved worksite, Corry Memorial Hospital, an affiliate of LECOM Health, was able to hold its ribbon cutting ceremony. Corry Blue Zones Project Program Manager Jennifer Eberlein said CMH is the first hospital to achieve this in the northeastern states. Director of Quality and Human Resources Trisha Sawyer cut the ribbon with CMH employees and wellness committee members surrounding her. Below, Eberlein stands with Sawyer holding the certificate dubbing CMH a Blue Zones Project Approved worksite.
Corry, PAthecorryjournal.com

LeTrent is Elks Club Student of the Month

Corry Area High School senior Cassie LeTrent was recently named the Corry Elks Club Student of the month for May. LeTrent is employed at Camp Wilhelm, in Clarks Mills, Pa. After graduating from high school, LeTrent plans on going to college and majoring in Chemistry on track for Pre-med. Her...
Erie, PAErie Times-News

Garage sale season: Find that unique item or great buy at an Erie-area yard sale

On a recent Saturday at 8 a.m., Brian Robb, 41, was sitting in a foldable chair on the front lawn of his Smithson Avenue home in Lawrence Park Township. Beside him was a small table holding a hodgepodge of items — a juicer, a rooster-shaped napkin holder and other household goods. A large blanket spread on the grass held stacks of neatly sorted clothing. Robb had his stereo cranked up to add a festive vibe, individual snack bags of chips available for just 25 cents and a welcoming smile for anyone who walked by.
Erie County, PAthecorryjournal.com

Food Inspections

Editor's note: The following are retail food inspection reports obtained by the Erie County Health Department, which releases reports every week. Violations fall under one of two classifications, either a "risk factor" for food borne illnesses, or under "good retail practices," which are more preventive measures. The Health Department rates facilities inspected as being either in compliance or out of compliance.
Corry, PAthecorryjournal.com

City taking offers on pumper firetruck through Monday

Corry Fire Department received two offers for a pumper firetruck that is not in service anymore, which prompted the city to put it up for sale and take offers from the public. The city started taking bids on May 8 and will be accepting them until Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Erie County, PAthecorryjournal.com

Minerva Pedestal revealed at Blasco Library

On Wednesday the culmination of the Erie County Public Library’s Minerva pedestal project was dedicated at Blasco Library. The ceremony was attended by County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, Friends of the Library members, library staff and several donors that made the project possible. In 2019 the Minerva statue returned to Blasco...
Erie, PAErie Times-News

Can two multimillion-dollar projects feed downtown Erie's food desert?

For Tecumseh Brown-Eagle, shopping for groceries is often a time-consuming and multilayered journey. “I have to catch a bus to the grocery store, probably two times a month at least. Depending on the amount of groceries I buy, because I don’t have a vehicle, I either have to catch a bus back or take a cab home,” Brown-Eagle said.
Pennsylvania Statethecorryjournal.com

Y kids honor police

It’s National Police Week in the U.S., and children at the Corry YMCA colored pictures and sent cards to Pennsylvania State Police in Corry on Wednesday. Sgt. Mark A. Van Horn, left, and officer Murphy hold some of the pictures and cards from the kids. Police also had lunch, compliments of the YMCA, delivered from Subway. National Police Week was established in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy. The week is set aside to pay tribute to law enforcement officers who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty, with a special focus this year on officer safety, health and wellness.
Corry, PAthecorryjournal.com

Museum to open for public on Saturday

Corry Area Historical Society & Museum, 945 Mead Ave., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon to welcome Climax enthusiasts in town for a Corry Rails and Industrial Legacy Society open house event. Corry Area Historical Society Secretary Loretta Beckerink said members and volunteers are working to...
Corry, PAthecorryjournal.com

Local man recognized for giving 14 gallons of blood

What started with a suggestion from a friend turned into decades of donating an accumulated 14 gallons of blood to the Red Cross. Terry Brumagin, 65, of Corry, earned his 14-gallon pin during his 112th blood donation on Thursday during a Red Cross blood drive held at First United Methodist Church, 650 Worth St.
Titusville, PAthecorryjournal.com

Full-service jewelry, repair to join Corry Connections

Some connections are the result of careful planning. Some happen to connect as a matter of coincidence. Guy Morelli, owner of Morelli’s Jewelry & Repair in Titusville, Pa., was on a motorcycle trip and passing through Corry. He had been browsing around town a bit, looked at the former TJ’s Jewelers and happened to stroll past Corry Connections, 124 N. Center St.