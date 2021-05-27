newsbreak-logo
Alabama State

Local Briefs: Students earn Wright State, Alabama diplomas; BOE sets meeting

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 2 days ago

SABINA — There will be a Memorial Day observance in the Sabina Cemetery at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31. Sabina United Methodist Church Pastor David Brown will speak. Local students earning degrees from Wright State University in spring 2021 include: Master’s degree — Wilmington: Brooke Gibson, Portia Vincent; bachelor’s degree — Wilmington: Megan Frederick, Elizabeth Strunk, Averi Vance; Midland: Leyah Bradshaw.

