Marjorie "Retta" Alveretta Hopkins-Burton

LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Mrs. Marjorie Alvaretta “Retta” Burton-Hopkins will be held on May 27, 2021 at 10 am, Thursday in Kilgore, Texas at the Danville Cemetery with John Woodard officiating. Mrs. Burton joined her heavenly father on the evening of May 25, 2021 at her home in Hallsville, Texas. Retta was born on August 8, 1925 to Nathan Edward and Mary Sieber Layne in Smith County, Texas. She graduated from Gaston High School in 1943. Following high school, Retta pursued a career in nursing where she spent many years caring for the members of her community. Retta married Marion Weldon “Cotton” Hopkins on February 5, 1948. The two shared 35 years of marriage before his passing in 1984. Retta faithfully served Christ throughout her adult life by volunteering in a wide variety of services within her church.